Former WR Kobay White Transfers to Maine

Eagles vet will play against Boston College this season

Former Boston College wide receiver Kobay White is on the move again. The Pennsylvania graduate student is now listed on the roster of the Maine Black Bears. After entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2021 season, White had originally transferred to James Madison, and it is unclear why he left the Dukes to head to Orono.

Maine along with White will head to Chestnut Hill to play the Boston College Eagles on September 17th.

White was an exciting wide receiver, and one BC's leading receivers from 2017-19. However, injuries have been the unfortunate story about White for the past two seasons with Boston College. He missed all of 2020 due to a knee injury, and saw limited time early in the 2021 season before he was shut down with another injury. White finished his career with 63 receptions for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Harrisburg (PA) looked to be the future at the wide receiver position when he started at Boston College He had a career high 33 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 and 29 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

Boston College saw multiple players on their roster transfer after the '21 season, but most were lower on the depth chart. Jehlani Galloway (Western Michigan), Joe Sparacio (Eastern Michigan), CJ Lewis (Bowling Green), Ethon Williams (UConn),

