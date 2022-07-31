Highlights From Practice 4 of Packers Training Camp
By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
4 days ago
Score another one for the “chumps.” Plus, the play of the day (rookie standout), player of the day (veteran standout) and everything you need to know about Saturday at Packers training camp.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On the daily scoreboard, it’s Chumps 2, Offense 1.
After the Aaron Rodgers-led offense won Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, the four-time MVP playfully called the defense “chumps.” Then, seriously, he figured the offense would get its “butts kicked” most days during training camp and looked forward to it happening.
That has been the case, with the defense making life difficult for the retooled offense. On the first play Saturday, Jarran Reed smothered a toss to Aaron Jones. On the second play, Rashan Gary beat Yosh Nijman to stop another run.
The tone was set.
During a move-the-ball period – a pretty good simulation of real football in which the plays aren’t scripted and a bad play on first down means second-and-long – the Rodgers-led offense came up empty twice. Rasul Douglas limited a checkdown to Jones to 1 yard, Quay Walker and Reed stopped a Jones run for 3 and Douglas almost intercepted Rodgers on third down.
Given a fresh set of downs, Preston Smith was all over a bootleg and Rodgers’ threw a wobbly incompletion on first down and Gary had a third-down sack.
“It’s a lot of trash-talking, a lot of confidence,” Preston Smith said afterward. “You just feel the energy in the meetings, out there in practice. Guys are feeling confident, guys are playing real fast, guys are playing at a high level and guys are playing together. We’re trying to stack our days, build off it and keep moving forward.”
Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
Christmas is still about five months away, but Bobby Wagner is already thinking about what he might get Russell Wilson. At the top of his list of ideas is a sack. The Rams are hosting Wilson and the Broncos at their place for Christmas this year, a marquee matchup between two Super Bowl contenders. It’ll be the first time Wagner and Wilson square off as opponents after spending 10 years together with the Seahawks, but Wagner isn’t going to hold back. He wants to hit Wilson, and more specifically, sack him.
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
The Green Bay Packers are a week into training camp. Matt LaFleur’s team has completed only one padded practice as of Wednesday morning, but Family Night is coming up on Friday and the first preseason game is already only nine days away. LaFleur was sure to say that preseason...
After a few days of rotating between two specific offensive line combinations, the Green Bay Packers opened Tuesday’s padded practice with an interesting new wrinkle to the starting five. According to beat reporter Jason Wilde, the Packers lined up with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. at...
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t just have a new tattoo, and a new Con Air vibe about him. He also has two brand-new, first-round NFL Draft picks to school in the ways of professional football. Of course, in Packers Draft fashion, neither one is a skill player who will improve Rodgers’s...
Comments / 0