Highlights From Practice 4 of Packers Training Camp

Score another one for the “chumps.” Plus, the play of the day (rookie standout), player of the day (veteran standout) and everything you need to know about Saturday at Packers training camp.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On the daily scoreboard, it’s Chumps 2, Offense 1.

After the Aaron Rodgers-led offense won Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, the four-time MVP playfully called the defense “chumps.” Then, seriously, he figured the offense would get its “butts kicked” most days during training camp and looked forward to it happening.

That has been the case, with the defense making life difficult for the retooled offense. On the first play Saturday, Jarran Reed smothered a toss to Aaron Jones. On the second play, Rashan Gary beat Yosh Nijman to stop another run.

The tone was set.

During a move-the-ball period – a pretty good simulation of real football in which the plays aren’t scripted and a bad play on first down means second-and-long – the Rodgers-led offense came up empty twice. Rasul Douglas limited a checkdown to Jones to 1 yard, Quay Walker and Reed stopped a Jones run for 3 and Douglas almost intercepted Rodgers on third down.

Given a fresh set of downs, Preston Smith was all over a bootleg and Rodgers’ threw a wobbly incompletion on first down and Gary had a third-down sack.

Rodgers did lead the No. 1 offense to a controversial touchdown , but Jordan Love’s drive went three-and-out with two excellent plays in coverage by cornerback-turned-receiver-turned-cornerback Rico Gafford sandwiching a deflection by defensive tackle T.J. Slaton. Danny Etling’s two-minute drive to end practice didn’t go anywhere, either, with Romeo Doubs bobbling a pass at the sideline and Kabion Ento knocking it free on the final play.

“It’s a lot of trash-talking, a lot of confidence,” Preston Smith said afterward. “You just feel the energy in the meetings, out there in practice. Guys are feeling confident, guys are playing real fast, guys are playing at a high level and guys are playing together. We’re trying to stack our days, build off it and keep moving forward.”

Player of the Day The defense was so good that this honor was a moving target. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was a real force at the start of practice, and fellow defensive tackle T.J. Slaton showed his power on several occasions, too. Safety Adrian Amos was excellent, as well, including an early play in which he ranged across the middle of the field to break up a pass to Randall Cobb. The consistent difference-maker was outside linebacker Rashan Gary. He spent much of the day in the backfield alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers, just like he spent much of the first week of training camp in the backfield. As coach Matt LaFleur pointed out earlier in the week, these are noncontact practices, meaning Gary can’t use his bread-and-butter bull rush to get to the quarterback. When the pads go on for the first time next week, Gary might be even better. “He’s been impressive since he’s been here,” Preston Smith said. “Just seeing Rashan grow from a rookie until now, it’s just very impressive, man. We just seen what he did last year, and I called it. I did call it early in the offseason. He just keeps on stacking those years and keep coming in working hard. He’s growing into a leader of his own. He’s grown into his own. He’s getting a tremendous confidence and he’s playing at a high level and been really consistent with it.” Gary seems to be on course to be one of the stars of the season, even if he’s flying under the radar. At FanDuel Sportsbook, he’s +3200 to lead the NFL in sacks . His former teammate, the Vikings’ Za’Darius Smth, is +2000. (Cleveland’s Myles Garrett is the favorite at +600.)

Play of the Day Jordan Love put together a strong first week of practice. His first play on Saturday was a beauty. The third-year quarterback booted to his left, then uncorked an absolutely perfect deep ball back across the field for a touchdown. The receiver? Red-hot rookie Romeo Doubs, who had gotten behind safety Shawn Davis. “Right away, he came in and was an exciting player off the bat,” Love said. “The way he’s been performing so far, it’s exciting. He’s catching the ball at a high level, he’s running routes good, he’s not making too many mistakes. He’s picking it up very fast, and it’s awesome to see him playing at such a high level so early.”

Packers Injury Report The injury report was unchanged from Friday . With a Sunday off-day, the team could be in even better shape with a big week ahead. Returned to practice: None. New Injuries: None. Old injuries: WR Malik Taylor (shoulder). Non-Football Injury List: CB Keisean Nixon (groin). Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee). Bakhtiari, Hill, Jenkins and Tonyan went through on-the-field workouts. Check out Bakhtiari in the associated video.

Packers Depth Chart Notes - On the offensive line, it was back to the Day 2 group of rookie Zach Tom at left tackle and joined by left guard Jon Runyan, center Josh Myers, right guard Royce Newman and right tackle Yosh Nijman. - During a starters vs. starters two-minute drill, Shemar Jean-Charles replaced Jaire Alexander and got reps with the No. 1 defense. Dallin Leavitt (pictured) also got snaps alongside Darnell Savage at safety. - For the third time in four practices, undrafted rookie Jack Coco got the first snaps ahead of incumbent Steven Wirtel during the field-goal period. Coco also went first during the punt period. Leavitt, who has a lot of experience with coordinator Rich Bisaccia , was the personal protector. Last year’s protector, Henry Black, was to blame for the season-killing blocked punt against the 49ers. - Running back AJ Dillon, linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Eric Stokes also were on the No. 1 punt team.

Extra Points - During the first punt drills of the season, veteran Pat O’Donnell punted 11 times and averaged 4.49 seconds of hang time. His best ball was 4.99 and he had only one sub-4.0. Coordinator Rich Bisaccia had him punt with the wind at his back and in his face. That might seem like an obvious thing, but punters over the years have generally kicked only with the wind at their back on the practice field. “He does a great job at working he field, just having me in different situations,” O’Donnell said. “Obviously, we’re all young within the room with him, but I think it’s great how he prepares the guys. He demands perfection. He’s going to get on some of the young guys, he’s going to get on me, he’s going to get on the snappers. He wants to make it as hard as he possibly can in practice, so the game’s easier.” - Gabe Brkic made 2-of-4 field goals. He missed his first (45 yards) and last (51) attempts and connected from 47 and 50 yards in between. He has a strong leg. - Romeo Doubs got the first crack at punt returner, and he was followed by Amari Rodgers, Randall Cobb and Ishmael Hyman. Bisaccia was furious at Rodgers for calling a fair catch. - For the second time in camp, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Myers botched the center-quarterback exchange. The first, based on the smile on Rodgers’ face, was his fault. The second, Rodgers made perfectly clear, was the fault of the second-year center. - With defensive tackle Chris Slayton right in his face, Danny Etling threw a nice strike to Doubs. - Doubs rightfully has gotten the hype among rookies but fellow rookie receiver Samori Toure had a good day, too. He caught two passes in a span of three plays, including a 9-yarder vs. Rico Gafford on third-and-8. - On Friday, running back Aaron Jones was part of the kickoff-returner rotation. Asked about that on Saturday, coach Matt LaFleur said Jones would be used only in an “emergency situation.” LaFleur continued: “He’s going to the majority of the special teams meetings and you can feel his presence. Here’s a veteran guy that’s accomplished a lot, scored a lot of touchdowns and to have him be a part of that, I mean, it means nobody can say really anything when a guy like that is in there. Guys like him, De’Vondre Campbell, they kind of set the tone.”