Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT

Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Newmark: Warehouse property in Bordentown sells for $60M
A 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown sold for $60 million, according to a Wednesday announcement from Newmark. Located at 201 Elizabeth St., the property was traded from the O’Donnell Group to Penwood Real Estate and offers 266,523 square feet of warehouse area and 9,108 square feet of office area. The building is situated on a 39.16-acre lot, which offers up to 140,767 square feet of additional expansion space. Building features include platform loading for two rail car positions, 24-foot ceiling height, 40-by-43-foot column spacing, 16 tailgate doors, four acres of outdoor storage, power provided by a new 13-KVA substation and parking for 80 cars and 120 trailers.
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City had been missing something: Some of the new outdoor furniture they just added for this summer. A number of pieces were stolen at the end of June, but they've finally been returned. A table, patio umbrella, and half a dozen chairs were reportedly lifted...
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
All South Jersey residents know that summertime is high volume traffic time here in this region. You can't escape it. Regardless of the time of day or where you're headed, you're bound to hit a bit of traffic wherever you go during the summer months here in the southern-most part of the Garden State. With the influx of shoobies from May through August, traffic's just inevitable.
I had a chance to visit Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" at Disney Springs in Florida and it's amazing with so many different sauces and delicious chicken! Now Guy Fieri is bringing "Chicken Guy" to the Jersey Shore!. “Everybody knows by now that I love AC and am always up for...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend. The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.
JACKSON, NJ – An environmental study performed by Stonefield Engineering and Design, LLC has found...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
Former Vineland star Isiah Pacheco is making an impact at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The 7th-Round pick out of Rutgers will start as the teams primary kick returner when the Chiefs open the preseason according to Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. He is also making an impression as a running...
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
A Yeshiva educational institution for Jewish young men got the go-ahead from the Cherry Hill Planning Board on Monday night to move into the former M'kor Shalom synagogue on Evesham Road. Between 100 and 120 students will be housed in the renovated building, in 27 dormitory rooms ranging from 267...
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway, after a young woman accidentally entered the Subway Surface Tunnel entrance at 40th. Street in Philadelphia (December 14th 1965)retralspeller62.
