Soil and Water Conservation Set to Meet This Week

The 130th edition of the Louisa County Fair in Columbus Junction concluded on Saturday. Highlights from this year’s event included the daily 4-H and FFA contests, Farmer’s Olympics, Bill Riley Talent Show, Bingo, Kid’s Pedal Pull and Big Wheel races, Farm Bureau Cookoff Contest, Impact Pro Wrestling, presentation by Columbus State FFA Champion Emma Humphreys, stock car races, fireworks, livestock sale and demo derby. This year’s Louisa County Fair Queen Victoria Howell joined KCII on the grounds in Columbus Junction this week to talk about the queen contest and her favorite parts of the fair. “It was very exciting for me. My older sister was a fair queen here back in 2018, so I really wanted to follow in her footsteps and it’s so excited to now be able to hold this title. Now that I’m Queen. We’re really at every event at the fair. We go to all of the shows. We try to get to every other activity that’s going on. Be a face here. Help out with whatever they need.”

LOUISA COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO