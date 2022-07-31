Soil and Water Conservation Set to Meet This Week

www.kciiradio.com
Ambulance Report Viewed at Board of Supervisors Meeting
At the August 2nd Board of Supervisors Meeting, the Board heard quarterly and yearly reviews from the Washington County Ambulance Service. This version of the Ambulance service was established in July of 2020 after purchasing the equipment from the former owner, who had retired earlier that year. The quarterly report discussed issues such as the most frequent types of calls, improvements made to the station, and improvements to surrounding agencies like Ainsworth Fire & Rescue.
Washington’s Wellness Park Receives All-Star Award
During the Departmental Reports for the August 3rd City Council Meeting, City Administrator Deanna McCusker announced that Washington’s Wellness Park had been selected by the Iowa League of Cities for the All-Star Community Awards. The All-Star Community Awards program acknowledges local governments’ commitment to their communities by recognizing Iowa’s best public service ideas. Applications for this award were initially submitted on April 1st, with the results being announced in Cityscape Magazine, with the award banquet set for September 29th.
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. The special event requests for The Mercantile were approved, and the proposed parking changes for N. Marion Ave, N. Iowa Ave, E. Main St, E. 2nd St, and Highland Ave have been removed from the discussion for the time being. The council approved the first reading for several parking changes they had a consensus on and held a workshop session discussing other possible parking changes and the snow ban parking policy. A goal-setting session has also been set for the council for October 11th before the scheduled city council meeting.
Riverside Receives Water Quality Report
The City of Riverside received their 2021 Water Quality Report. The report contains information regarding the water quality of the Riverside water system. The source of water for the city is groundwater. Testing was conducted in 2021 for compliance levels. . The Maximum Content Level (MCL) is the highest level...
Washington 4-H Host End of the Season Swim Trip
To celebrate the end of summer and the latest 4-H season, Washington County 4-H hosted a swim party at Beach Ottumwa on Monday. Over 100 4-H and Clover Kid members, parents, volunteers, and extension office staff, filled the Ottumwa water park. This swim trip was a reward for 4-Hers, who met the goal of selling five Big Lucky Clover Raffle tickets in the spring.
Area Businesses and Districts Host Supply Drives Ahead of Upcoming School Year
With the calendar turning to August, the attention of students, parents, faculty and community members turns towards the upcoming school year. Several local businesses and districts in the KCII listening area holding supply drives to make sure kids have what they need when they are back in the classroom. Staff within the Mid-Prairie District have compiled a wish list of needed items. Items can be donated at the Mid-Prairie Central Office on the High School Campus marked in care of Teresa Hartley. The list of items that are in need can be found on the district’s Facebook page.
WCHC Creates $41 million Impact on Local Economy
Each year, the Iowa Hospital Association publishes a report documenting the importance of health care to the local economy. In this year’s report, Washington County Hospital and Clinics were deemed to have distributed approximately $41 million in wages this past year, which makes up 13% of all wages in Washington County. The report also claims that WCHC contributed to 7.59% of Washington County’s GDP with approximately $78 million in expenses. The full report can be found here.
Kalona Chamber to Attend Iowa State Fair
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce will be continuing the tradition that started in 1985 by attending the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 11-21. In addition to Director at the Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole attending, Fair Hosts Mattie Hershberger of Kalona Chocolates and Grace Schumann of Stitch N Sew Cottage are there through the entire event schedule.
Crooked Creeks Days Coming to Winfield
Crooked Creek Days will be in full swing August 5-7 in Winfield. The fun kicks off Friday morning at nine with a two person best shot golf tournament at Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club. They will also serve a meal of pork burgers, brat patties and sides at 5:00 p.m. Fun continues through the evening with a family friendly bags tournament and dance along with something new this year, the Puzzle Escape Room. There will be bands at both Twin Lakes Country Club and at Welcome Inn starting at 9 p.m..
Louisa County Fair Finishes Over the Weekend
The 130th edition of the Louisa County Fair in Columbus Junction concluded on Saturday. Highlights from this year’s event included the daily 4-H and FFA contests, Farmer’s Olympics, Bill Riley Talent Show, Bingo, Kid’s Pedal Pull and Big Wheel races, Farm Bureau Cookoff Contest, Impact Pro Wrestling, presentation by Columbus State FFA Champion Emma Humphreys, stock car races, fireworks, livestock sale and demo derby. This year’s Louisa County Fair Queen Victoria Howell joined KCII on the grounds in Columbus Junction this week to talk about the queen contest and her favorite parts of the fair. “It was very exciting for me. My older sister was a fair queen here back in 2018, so I really wanted to follow in her footsteps and it’s so excited to now be able to hold this title. Now that I’m Queen. We’re really at every event at the fair. We go to all of the shows. We try to get to every other activity that’s going on. Be a face here. Help out with whatever they need.”
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Deanna McCusker
Administrator for the City of Washington Deanna McCusker explains the City’s recent $3.6 million loan.
Rebecca A. “Becky” Ridley
A graveside service for 73-year-old Rebecca A. “Becky” Ridley formerly of Washington will be held at 11a.m. Friday, September 16th at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A luncheon will follow at the Washington Golf and Country Club. Memorials have been established for the Washington Golf and Country Club. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
Washington Fire Responds to 3rd Street Fire
Washington Fire was dispatched to 716 West 3rd Street in Washington for a report of a house fire on July 29th at 10:30 am. Heavy smoke was pouring out of the second floor and attic of the house when the Washington Fire Department arrived on the scene. The fire was eventually extinguished after three hours. The cause of the fire was accidental, with the investigation still ongoing.
Washington Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 – #9 Moore and the Demons Clean Up at State Archery
The ninth best sports story on our top 10 countdown for Washington from the 2021-22 academic year takes us to a successful day at state archery for the Demons. After posting numerous top three finishes all year long at tournaments, the Demons were set for the NASP Bullseye and 3D State Competition on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on March 5th. The orange and black finished 10th out of 28 teams in the bullseye and 10th out of 21 in the 3D with Jonathan Moore leading the charge. The junior shot an impressive score of 290 with 22 bullseyes to catapult him to sixth place out of 391 boys archers. That finish was enough to advance to the national competition in the summer. Seven Demons cracked the top 100 overall with Allison Rees leading the girls with a 282 and 17 bullseyes. Lane Frana led the 3D squad placing 28th out of 174 boys with a tally of 278. Throughout the winter, Washington posted four first place team finishes.
Movies of the Month Coming to Fairfield Arts & Convention Center
The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center, usually known as a live performance venue, will be showing cinema starting on Saturday, August 13, with the film “Encanto” with two showings at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The following Saturday, August 20, will feature “The Fifth Element” in honor of the film’s 25th Anniversary.
Mid-Prairie Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #7 Mid-Prairie Trapshooting Makes State Trip
The seventh biggest story in Mid-Prairie athletics in the last year spotlights the first program of its kind for the Golden Hawks. The 2022 season, marked the inaugural campaign for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk trapshooting team. A total of 14 Golden Hawks shouldered their rifles at some point this season for the black and gold under the direction of coaches Joey Patterson, Clint Whetstine, Preston Myers, and Karl Andre and administrators Casey Peck, Valerie Sieren and Megan Jorgensen. The team practiced at the Riverside VFW Post 6414’s brand new traphouse and traveled to tournaments where they competed against Williamsburg, Highland, WACO, Sigourney and others.
Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #8 Raven Boys Sharp Shooting Top Ten in Iowa
The eighth biggest story for Hillcrest Academy Raven athletics during the most recent school year takes us to the basketball court where the Hillcrest boys were the models of efficiency. The Ravens shot 47% from the floor as a team, sixth in class 1A. Their 33% marksmanship from three point range was tied for the best in the Superconference North Division. Grant Bender led the Ravens from the floor, shooting 60%, second best in the Superconference. Bender led the team with 18 points and six rebounds per night. From downtown it was freshman Seth Ours to lead the Ravens with his 40% mark, third in the Superconference. Ours also led all of class 1A shooting 94% at the free throw line. Hillcrest finished the season with a 15-7 record.
Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 – #8 Wachs Breaks 400 Win Barrier in Final Season
The top 10 best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year continues with number eight on our list for area schools of Columbus Community, Highland, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota. The ninth best story takes us to Winfield when a WMU great had a fitting farewell. Mitch...
