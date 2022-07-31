Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County

www.kciiradio.com
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Charged With Theft
An Ottumwa woman is facing criminal charges following an alleged auto theft in March. According to court documents, on March 12th, 2022, 35 year old Melanie Sue Strayer took an unnamed victim’s car without permission. When the victim made the report the car had been missing for seven days. The owner stated that they had contacted Strayer repeatedly asking her to return the vehicle, but Strayer refused and stated that she would “scrap” it. The vehicle was later found abandoned on a random person’s property, with what appeared to be a blown head gasket. A warrant for Strayer’s arrest was then issued.
KCRG.com
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.
KCRG.com
Road Rage incident on I-380 leads to multiple attempted murder charges
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for...
kciiradio.com
Washington Fire Responds to 3rd Street Fire
Washington Fire was dispatched to 716 West 3rd Street in Washington for a report of a house fire on July 29th at 10:30 am. Heavy smoke was pouring out of the second floor and attic of the house when the Washington Fire Department arrived on the scene. The fire was eventually extinguished after three hours. The cause of the fire was accidental, with the investigation still ongoing.
KCCI.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids police on July 30. According to state law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department...
KWQC
Fort Madison police warn of scams locally
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam. Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft. According to...
KBUR
Police make arrest in Burlington shots fired case
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident. On Friday, July 29th, at about 2:04 PM officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of S. Leebrick street for a suspicious person on the premises. Upon arrival, officers came...
kciiradio.com
Ambulance Report Viewed at Board of Supervisors Meeting
At the August 2nd Board of Supervisors Meeting, the Board heard quarterly and yearly reviews from the Washington County Ambulance Service. This version of the Ambulance service was established in July of 2020 after purchasing the equipment from the former owner, who had retired earlier that year. The quarterly report discussed issues such as the most frequent types of calls, improvements made to the station, and improvements to surrounding agencies like Ainsworth Fire & Rescue.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
kciiradio.com
Iowa City Couple Arrested in Riverside for Burglary
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an ongoing robbery at the Walnut Tower Condos in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast and thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual were arrested for third-degree theft, a Class D Felony. According to the incident report, the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to one of the condos on the property. The condo’s resident spotted the pair on security camera footage and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing robbery.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
kciiradio.com
Start of August Marks the Beginning of a Long Offseason for Washington County 4-H
After the conclusion of the Washington County Fair, the 4-H members that were not selected to participate in the Iowa State Fair started to begin their preparation work for the start of the next 4-H season in September. Washington County 4-H and Youth Coordinator Amy Green talked with KCII about what is on the horizon for Washington 4-H.
KCRG.com
Racial slur prompts calls to remove chair of Iowa City’s commission focused on racial justice
Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves...
kciiradio.com
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. The special event requests for The Mercantile were approved, and the proposed parking changes for N. Marion Ave, N. Iowa Ave, E. Main St, E. 2nd St, and Highland Ave have been removed from the discussion for the time being. The council approved the first reading for several parking changes they had a consensus on and held a workshop session discussing other possible parking changes and the snow ban parking policy. A goal-setting session has also been set for the council for October 11th before the scheduled city council meeting.
65-year-old man killed in Iowa farm accident
A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday.
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
Man killed in farm accident in Mahaska County on Friday
MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of James Trail. When authorities arrived they found a family member administering CPR to 65-year-old Duane Davis. First responders […]
kciiradio.com
Area Businesses and Districts Host Supply Drives Ahead of Upcoming School Year
With the calendar turning to August, the attention of students, parents, faculty and community members turns towards the upcoming school year. Several local businesses and districts in the KCII listening area holding supply drives to make sure kids have what they need when they are back in the classroom. Staff within the Mid-Prairie District have compiled a wish list of needed items. Items can be donated at the Mid-Prairie Central Office on the High School Campus marked in care of Teresa Hartley. The list of items that are in need can be found on the district’s Facebook page.
cbs2iowa.com
Parents' rights group suing Linn-Mar in federal court over gender support plan
MARION, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has obtained a lawsuit filed against Linn-Mar Schools in Marion over the district's gender support plan, approved by the school board earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Parents Defending Education, a group opposed to gender identity causes and education. Linn-Mar's...
iowa.media
Pet owners in Benton County town get reprieve from having to give up their pit bulls
Owners of pit bulls and other dogs that have the characteristics of pit bulls in the Benton County town of Keystone have been notified although they were warned that they would have to give them up, the county sheriff has no plans to remove any of the pets. The Gazette...
