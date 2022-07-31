ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago
www.kciiradio.com

ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Charged With Theft

An Ottumwa woman is facing criminal charges following an alleged auto theft in March. According to court documents, on March 12th, 2022, 35 year old Melanie Sue Strayer took an unnamed victim’s car without permission. When the victim made the report the car had been missing for seven days. The owner stated that they had contacted Strayer repeatedly asking her to return the vehicle, but Strayer refused and stated that she would “scrap” it. The vehicle was later found abandoned on a random person’s property, with what appeared to be a blown head gasket. A warrant for Strayer’s arrest was then issued.
OTTUMWA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Fire Responds to 3rd Street Fire

Washington Fire was dispatched to 716 West 3rd Street in Washington for a report of a house fire on July 29th at 10:30 am. Heavy smoke was pouring out of the second floor and attic of the house when the Washington Fire Department arrived on the scene. The fire was eventually extinguished after three hours. The cause of the fire was accidental, with the investigation still ongoing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids police on July 30. According to state law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Fort Madison police warn of scams locally

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam. Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft. According to...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Police make arrest in Burlington shots fired case

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident. On Friday, July 29th, at about 2:04 PM officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of S. Leebrick street for a suspicious person on the premises. Upon arrival, officers came...
BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Ambulance Report Viewed at Board of Supervisors Meeting

At the August 2nd Board of Supervisors Meeting, the Board heard quarterly and yearly reviews from the Washington County Ambulance Service. This version of the Ambulance service was established in July of 2020 after purchasing the equipment from the former owner, who had retired earlier that year. The quarterly report discussed issues such as the most frequent types of calls, improvements made to the station, and improvements to surrounding agencies like Ainsworth Fire & Rescue.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa City Couple Arrested in Riverside for Burglary

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an ongoing robbery at the Walnut Tower Condos in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast and thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual were arrested for third-degree theft, a Class D Felony. According to the incident report, the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to one of the condos on the property. The condo’s resident spotted the pair on security camera footage and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing robbery.
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
kciiradio.com

City Council Summary

The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. The special event requests for The Mercantile were approved, and the proposed parking changes for N. Marion Ave, N. Iowa Ave, E. Main St, E. 2nd St, and Highland Ave have been removed from the discussion for the time being. The council approved the first reading for several parking changes they had a consensus on and held a workshop session discussing other possible parking changes and the snow ban parking policy. A goal-setting session has also been set for the council for October 11th before the scheduled city council meeting.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
WAPELLO, IA
WHO 13

Man killed in farm accident in Mahaska County on Friday

MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of James Trail. When authorities arrived they found a family member administering CPR to 65-year-old Duane Davis. First responders […]
kciiradio.com

Area Businesses and Districts Host Supply Drives Ahead of Upcoming School Year

With the calendar turning to August, the attention of students, parents, faculty and community members turns towards the upcoming school year. Several local businesses and districts in the KCII listening area holding supply drives to make sure kids have what they need when they are back in the classroom. Staff within the Mid-Prairie District have compiled a wish list of needed items. Items can be donated at the Mid-Prairie Central Office on the High School Campus marked in care of Teresa Hartley. The list of items that are in need can be found on the district’s Facebook page.
WASHINGTON, IA

