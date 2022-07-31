Has Road Dogg Been ‘Begging’ Tony Khan For A Job?

www.wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
Is WWE Teasing The Breakup Of Top Tag Team?
Could WWE be teasing the breakup of a top tag team? On tonight’s “Monday Night Raw,” Seth’ Freakin’ Rollins came out and began antagonizing The Street Profits. Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they should just break up since they have been losing a lot, most recently at SummerSlam, where The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett serving as a special guest referee.
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
Shawn Spears And Cassie Lee Make Major Life Announcement
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee and her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, made a major announcement Wednesday: they are expecting their first child. Lee posted a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, showing the moment she revealed to Spears that she is pregnant. The video also included footage from a sonogram and a side view of Lee sporting a “baby bump”, which typically is not noticeable until the second trimester of pregnancy (between 12 and 20 weeks). Within the last week, Lee’s Instagram was still posting her modeling photos.
Becky Lynch Confirms Injury While Promising Past Gimmick Will Return To WWE
As we noted earlier this weekend, it looked like top WWE star Becky Lynch suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this past Saturday. Tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” confirmed that news shortly after reports emerged online that Lynch’s injury was legitimate. Becky appeared in a sling as she walked down to the ring in all black on tonight’s show, and through evident emotions, she told fans that she had two choices when she realized the injury had occurred: give up or keep fighting on.
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
Stephanie McMahon Reveals WWE SummerSlam Broke Major Record
WWE has held some massive SummerSlam events in its history, including the 1992 SummerSlam in England’s Wembley Stadium and last year’s SummerSlam in the newly built Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But as big as those events were, they appear to pale in comparison to the success of this year’s event in Nashville, Tennessee.
Possible Reason For Theory Missing WWE Raw
Theory has been arguably the most featured WWE Superstar across both brands in recent memory, especially since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase last month. However, he was conspicuous by his absence on the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode. While not confirmed by WWE or Theory himself, a...
WWE Raw Results (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Raw” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
WWE Shares Update On Becky Lynch’s Recovery Window
Becky Lynch is expected to miss at least several months of in-ring action, WWE announced via a tweet Monday. As noted, the 8/1 “WWE Raw” began with Lynch announcing she suffered a separate shoulder in her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at last Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event. During the promo, Lynch also teased ditching her “Big Time Becks” persona to bring back her “The Man” gimmick upon her return.
WINC Podcast (8/2): WWE NXT 2.0 Review, Triple H, Raw’s Ratings
Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Triple H’s Creative Led WWE Raw Draws Impressive Viewership. – AEW Reportedly Files Trademark For Unique New TV Series. -Backstage News On Major Changes Triple H...
Bryan Danielson Reveals Original Plans Of Infamous Talking Smack Exchange
Bryan Danielson could have gotten fired for a planned incident on “WWE Talking Smack,” but it absolutely would have made for good television. Danielson was in Nashville, Tennessee for Starrcast weekend and participated in a live panel with Renee Paquette for fans in attendance. The audio eventually aired as this week’s episode of “The Sessions” and the American Dragon happened to cover a lot of his tenure in WWE.
Booker T Confirms He Was Approached About A ‘Last Match’
After “Ric Flair’s Last Match” took place at Starrcast V this past weekend, some have wondered whether such retirement matches could become a fixture of the annual Starrcast convention. Yesterday, on the latest episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T disclosed that this was in fact the case.
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
Who Does Eric Bischoff Have In A Fight: Stephanie McMahon Or Tony Khan?
Eric Bischoff knows a thing or two about TV executives getting into fights, and when it comes to two current wrestling executives in particular, he takes a very clear — if thoroughly unsurprising — position. “Oh my god, Stephanie McMahon would kill Tony Khan,” Bischoff told “Ten Count”...
WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joined the commentary booth for the AJ Styles vs. Ciampa match on the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode. Booker, a native of Houston, Texas, received a loud ovation from his hometown crowd at the Toyota Center. Who else is happy to see...
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Announces He’s Cancer-Free In Emotional Video
Ring the bells that still can ring — Hacksaw Jim Duggan is officially cancer-free. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video on Instagram showing him ringing the legendary cancer bell that most wards have to celebrate the end of treatment for cancer patients. Duggan announced that his cancer...
