Belvoir distribution center concept plans OK’d

www.insidenova.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Inside Nova
Jefferson Plaza redevelopment approved in Woodbridge
A new affordable housing complex is coming to a derelict Woodbridge shopping center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve a request to rezone the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. Potomac,...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 — brings a new brand to the mix of new tenants in the mall.
Inside Nova
Dulles Airport companies holding job fair
The Committee for Dulles is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at which jobseekers can meet with 35 different Dulles Airport companies offering job opportunities across the spectrum of airport operations. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fairfax Christian School, 22870 Pacific Blvd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Letter: McLean Citizens Assn. is in good hands with current leadership
Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
Inside Nova
Judge directs Arlington bond package placed on the ballot
With the stroke of a pen, Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. has authorized the placement of a half-billion dollars in bond referendums on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot. Newman on Aug. 2 formally approved the request of County Board members for a six-item package that will be sent...
Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas
Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theregister.com
Fights, floods, and fortunes when cloud giants roll into town
Comment It's easy to think of zones and regions for cloud services in the abstract, as just another spot on the map to spin up virtual machines and services. But every new region means a major construction project and a new flow for communities. Once the facility is up and running, it also means noisy power-sucking systems that absorb resources, from space to power to new transport routes.
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Rare property on Widewater Beach
Your own oasis with convenient water access, incredible amenities and undeniable serenity awaits you in Stafford County. 22 Sandy Lane is waiting for you. This home has recently been updated, and spans nearly 3,500 above-grade square feet. The home has had several enhancements in recent years including new roof and vinyl siding (2021), newer water filtration system, landscaping refreshments along with HVAC and water heater updated in 2015.
Inside Nova
Letter: Bank should work with Optimist Club to keep holiday tradition in place
Editor: As the founder and president of Virginia Commerce Bank – now part of United Bank – I was surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that the officials of Wells Fargo Bank have refused to allow the Optimist Club of Arlington to use a small portion of the very large parking lot at the corner of North Glebe Road and Langston Boulevard (formerly Lee Highway) for about two weeks during the holidays for the sale of Christmas trees, as the club has done on the site for 75 consecutive years.
alxnow.com
Metal Supermarkets opening just outside Alexandria
A new metal shop opening just outside the city means Tiki Bar patrons won’t be the only things getting hammered by the end of the month. While Metal Supermarkets is technically opening just beyond Alexandria proper’s borders, like the cannabis dispensary before it, it’s interesting enough to be worth ‘steeling’ from FFXnow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials designate their 'Smart Scale' wish list
The Fairfax County government has submitted six roadway projects for potential funding under the “Smart Scale” program of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). The Board of Supervisors on July 19 endorsed the projects to meet the Aug. 1 application deadline. The roadway initiatives – listed in order of priority, along with the amount of Smart Scale funding sought – include:
Inside Nova
Fairfax supervisors mull how to spend funds accumulating from plastic-bag tax
Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
fox5dc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
Inside Nova
Reagan National becomes 'comeback kid' among airports
Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to claw their way up from the depths of COVID, and collectively are almost back on track. But there is still a way to go: May’s passenger totals at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Washington Dulles International airports, if taken together, were still down 6.6 percent from May 2019, the last comparable pre-pandemic month.
Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition
WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
Inside Nova
Mentoring education back in Culpeper classrooms
After a 15 year hiatus, police officer-led D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) will be returning to fifth grade classrooms around Culpeper County this school year. “We’re trying to (equip) these kids with not only it being safe and secure in their school but also give them tips and tricks to deal with life,” said Culpeper Sheriff Deputy and D.A.R.E. State Coordinator Rob Hefner.
arlnow.com
Road closures start today on a busy portion GW Parkway due to major rehab project
Rolling single-lane closures are coming to a busy portion of George Washington Memorial Parkway starting today (August 1) and continuing through Friday (August 5). Impacted will be the seven-mile segment of the GW Parkway between Spout Run Parkway in Arlington and the I-495 interchange in McLean. The closures are needed...
Inside Nova
Kathy Hollinger named CEO of Greater Washington Partnership
Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, has been named the new CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership, a regional business group. Hollinger will begin her new role Oct. 3. She replaces JB Holston, who was hired in May 2020 and resigned in March. Hollinger,...
Comments / 0