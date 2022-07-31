ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

5 Things to Love About the Much Maligned Mazda MX-30

By Produced by Digital Editors
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4

We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Mazda Mx 30#Vehicles#Light Weight#Japanese#Ev
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Sports Car Comes With a Fuel Economy Over 30 Mpg

Sports cars often have big engines and impressive performance figures to ensure a thrilling ride and exciting acceleration. Because of this, they use a lot of fuel, making the vehicles not exactly known for their superior fuel economy ratings. However, there are a few outliers, like the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, the only sports car on the market with a fuel economy of 30 mpg or higher.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports

While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap

Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Luxury Sedan Gets Over 40 Mpg

Just because you’re shopping for a car that gets good gas mileage doesn’t mean you have to settle for a run-of-the-mill sedan. Sure, there are a multitude of family sedans with great fuel economy numbers. However, if you’d prefer to stay more on the luxury side of things, there’s great news. One luxury sedan lets you have your plush, comfy cake and eat it with a side of 40 miles per gallon, too.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Reasons the 2022 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus Is Your Next Family SUV

Great family SUVs can be hard to find. The perfect family SUV needs to make both drivers and passengers happy regardless of how long a trip is. Some family SUVs are specifically designed with driver and passenger comfort in mind. No family SUV is perfect, but the 2022 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus gets pretty close. Here’s why the CX-9 Touring Plus should be your next family SUV.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Without a Fix, Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled bZ4X

Without finding a solution for the bZ4X recall in June, Toyota knows customers aren't happy. Now, it is offering several incentives including a buyback program. The post Without a Fix, Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled bZ4X appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Are Consumer Reports Five Best Hybrid SUVs for Great MPG

We all want to save some gas. We can do that by driving less, by driving smarter, or by swooping up a fuel-efficient hybrid SUV. Hybrids are great at saving fuel because their electric engines provide an electric boost when you need it. Consumer Reports has rated these five as the best hybrid SUVs for saving gas, and at today’s gas prices, you can start saving on your first trip.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Mazda's Touchscreen-Free Infotainment System Is The Best

The Mazda 3 is known for many things. It's stylish, economical, surprisingly premium, and outstanding to drive. And now, it has been recognized for being class-leading in another way. Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC) in Germany is Europe's largest motoring association and decided to undertake a study in collaboration with the Augsburg University of Applied Sciences to determine which compact cars have the safest infotainment systems.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Most Popular 2022 Mazda CX-5 Trim?

If you’re interested in buying a new compact SUV, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 is probably on the list of options. However, there are a few different trim levels to choose from. Finding the best option can be challenging. It’s a bit easier when you know the most popular trim because when everyone is buying it, there must be something good about it. What is the most popular 2022 Mazda CX-5 trim, and why is it the most popular?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the BMW iX the Same Size as the BMW X5?

The BMW iX is a luxury electric SUV that has an important role to play in the brand’s future. The iX could potentially become the most popular luxury electric SUV in the years to come. Is the BMW iX the same size as the gas-powered BMW X5?. Is the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

128K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy