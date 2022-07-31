ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sunny end to the weekend, rain possible Sunday night

By Chad Roethlisberger
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Spotty rain chances Wednesday, less humid tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty thunderstorms continue throughout the day today. The first round of thunderstorms is to finish up here by 8am, and then cloudy skies to follow for the early afternoon. More scattered thunderstorm chances return by the later afternoon today, before clearing skies are on tap for this evening. Today will be very hot and humid with temperatures in the mid 80s, and dew points in the upper 60s, giving way to a more tropical feel.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Showers and storms possible tonight and Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this evening and tonight. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours will be possible for any storms that develop. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s for most areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Chance for storms increase tonight, warm weather Wednesday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today is shaping up to be a very nice day! Seasonable early August temperatures are on tap for today, with a bit of breeze, as well as a touch of humidity. Rain and thunderstorm chances return in the forecast for...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com

Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a surprisingly large bull shark, and he wants people to be aware of the lake’s dangers. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” said fisherman Joseph...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wearegreenbay.com

How to help Kentucky flooding victims

(NEXSTAR) – Historic rains have left many areas of Eastern Kentucky flooded, claiming the lives of more than three dozen people while hundreds still remain unaccounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Now many across the country are looking for ways to help. The mountain communities have been hit...
KENTUCKY STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Fair is underway in West Allis. It celebrates 171 years this summer, with a full schedule of entertainment, food, rides, and animals. State Fair now opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. They will stay open Thursday through Saturday until midnight.
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower#West Wind#Sunny Skies#After The Rain#Storm Team 5
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds 1.8K new cases of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,575,065 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,237 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,575,0651,573,177 (+1,862) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,199 (64.6%)3,769,814 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Over 2K new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, zero new deaths

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,573,177 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,573,1771,571,038 (+2,150) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,814 (64.6%)3,769,293 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin tacks on 76 new hospitalizations from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,571,038 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,571,0381,569,411 (+1,599) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,293 (64.6%)3,768,992 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: Reclaiming Recess

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Recess, for many of us, was our favorite part of the school day. Today, the average recess is 27 minutes, if kids get a recess at all. Georgia is the latest state to sign a law that makes recess a requirement in public elementary schools. It joins five other states who already require scheduled playtime during school hours. Seven other states require some sort of physical activity at the elementary school level. Experts say this trend will not only help a child’s physical wellbeing. But their mental health as well.
GEORGIA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Mandela Barnes in Oshkosh with UAW Wisconsin State CAP leaders

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Lieutenant Governor and candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes was in the City of Oshkosh on Tuesday meeting with UAW Wisconsin State CAP leaders for a press conference. At the press conference, the UAW formally endorsed the candidate for Wisconsin State Senator. Barnes seems to...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy