Sunny end to the weekend, rain possible Sunday night

Spotty rain chances Wednesday, less humid tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty thunderstorms continue throughout the day today. The first round of thunderstorms is to finish up here by 8am, and then cloudy skies to follow for the early afternoon. More scattered thunderstorm chances return by the later afternoon today, before clearing skies are on tap for this evening. Today will be very hot and humid with temperatures in the mid 80s, and dew points in the upper 60s, giving way to a more tropical feel.
Lower humidity returns the rest of the week, hot weather to start the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Lower humidity is on the way as a cold front pushes east of the area through the night. Skies will clear as lows cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will turn out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Showers and storms possible tonight and Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this evening and tonight. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours will be possible for any storms that develop. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s for most areas.
Chance for storms increase tonight, warm weather Wednesday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today is shaping up to be a very nice day! Seasonable early August temperatures are on tap for today, with a bit of breeze, as well as a touch of humidity. Rain and thunderstorm chances return in the forecast for...
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a surprisingly large bull shark, and he wants people to be aware of the lake’s dangers. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” said fisherman Joseph...
How to help Kentucky flooding victims
(NEXSTAR) – Historic rains have left many areas of Eastern Kentucky flooded, claiming the lives of more than three dozen people while hundreds still remain unaccounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Now many across the country are looking for ways to help. The mountain communities have been hit...
Northeast Wisconsin communities thrive together during National Night Out
(WFRV) – August 2 is National Night Out and several communities in northeast Wisconsin participated in the nationwide event. Local 5 News was in Grand Chute, Fox Crossing, and Neenah on Tuesday to check in on the action and see how each community was celebrating the event. National Night...
Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Fair is underway in West Allis. It celebrates 171 years this summer, with a full schedule of entertainment, food, rides, and animals. State Fair now opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. They will stay open Thursday through Saturday until midnight.
Wisconsin adds 1.8K new cases of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,575,065 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,237 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,575,0651,573,177 (+1,862) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,199 (64.6%)3,769,814 (64.6%) Fully...
Over 2K new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, zero new deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,573,177 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,573,1771,571,038 (+2,150) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,814 (64.6%)3,769,293 (64.6%) Fully...
Wisconsin tacks on 76 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,571,038 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,571,0381,569,411 (+1,599) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,293 (64.6%)3,768,992 (64.6%) Fully...
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
Golden House announces campaign for new facility, sheds light on domestic abuse in NE WI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Domestic violence incidents continue to increase in Brown County. One group that works to help those victims is Golden House. In 2021 alone, it provided emergency shelter and support to more than 4,700 victims. Its phones answered more than 6,700 calls to the helpline.
HealthWatch: Reclaiming Recess
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Recess, for many of us, was our favorite part of the school day. Today, the average recess is 27 minutes, if kids get a recess at all. Georgia is the latest state to sign a law that makes recess a requirement in public elementary schools. It joins five other states who already require scheduled playtime during school hours. Seven other states require some sort of physical activity at the elementary school level. Experts say this trend will not only help a child’s physical wellbeing. But their mental health as well.
Mandela Barnes in Oshkosh with UAW Wisconsin State CAP leaders
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Lieutenant Governor and candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes was in the City of Oshkosh on Tuesday meeting with UAW Wisconsin State CAP leaders for a press conference. At the press conference, the UAW formally endorsed the candidate for Wisconsin State Senator. Barnes seems to...
