Sunny end to the weekend, rain possible Sunday night

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Recess, for many of us, was our favorite part of the school day. Today, the average recess is 27 minutes, if kids get a recess at all. Georgia is the latest state to sign a law that makes recess a requirement in public elementary schools. It joins five other states who already require scheduled playtime during school hours. Seven other states require some sort of physical activity at the elementary school level. Experts say this trend will not only help a child’s physical wellbeing. But their mental health as well.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO