Warren Gerds/Review: Busy bees, indeed, at this theater

www.wearegreenbay.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Deadliest Wildfire in Recorded History Happened in Peshtigo, WisconsinYana BostongirlPeshtigo, WI
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Kiddie Karnival underway in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay Summer Playground Program hosted its annual Kiddie Karnival at Leicht Memorial Park on Tuesday. Families filled the park that featured several different carnival games and activities for the children to participate in. From skeeball to minigolf, kids were able...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: Sonny’s Pizzeria / Bridge Up Brewing
(WFRV) – If you aren’t hungry, you are about to be. Local 5 Live takes viewers to Sonny’s Italian Kitchen and Pizzeria where the view is as good as the food. Be sure to head downstairs for the newest venture, Bridge Up Brewing. You’ll find Sonny’s across...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Anastasia: The Musical’ on tap for area youth program
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Music Theatre’s youth program, Next Stage, will present “Anastasia: The Musical” next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info here. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7:30 p.m....
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Sturgeon Bay: Alpine Resort
(WFRV) – With a half mile of shoreline, the views at the Alpine Resort in Egg Harbor are hard to beat. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at how they also offer visitors fantastic golf, food, and refreshing amenities thanks to the vision of new owners. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Sturgeon Bay: On Deck Clothing Company
(WFRV) – They’ve been providing Door County fashion for more than 30 years and the owners of On Deck Clothing Company have deep business roots on the Peninsula. Local 5 Live visited just one of their three locations with a look at how you can find just what you need for a weekend getaway or shopping for a special occasion.
wearegreenbay.com
5 Must-Reads from the Door County Library
(WFRV) – Door County is home to eight great libraries. Maggie Behme visited Local 5 Live with her pick of five of the hottest must-reads to add to your list. The Door County Library system includes locations in Baileys Harbor, Egg Harbor, Ephraim, Fish Creek, Forestville, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, and Washington Island.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Sturgeon Bay: Quietwoods RV
(WFRV) – If you love the outdoors, a camper can help your family explore and if you love the indoors, Quietwoods RV has luxury homes on wheels. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at just how easy they make it to get away from it all. Start planning...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Sturgeon Bay: Marine Travelift
(WFRV) – The city was built on marine industries, so it’s no surprise that the world’s premiere boat handling equipment company is based in Sturgeon Bay. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at how Marine Travelift has 4500 units in use worldwide plus a look inside the company’s incentives for you to help them grow.
RELATED PEOPLE
wearegreenbay.com
Staffing shortages to close Resch Aquatic Center early, here’s when:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to enjoy a swim at the Resch Aquatic Center will need to do so soon as staffing shortages are causing it close early. The Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day for 2022 will be August 5. Staffing shortages reportedly were the reason for the closure.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Green Bay may be in Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The Green Bay Police Department said on August 2 around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 in Door County reopened to traffic, crash cleared
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash that impacted parts of WIS 42 in Door County on Monday. According to WisDOT, the crash is clear and all lanes of WIS 42 are reopened to motorists. The incident took...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin & Michigan police dealing with incident in Menominee, area to be avoided
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – People are asked to avoid an area where law enforcement from Marinette and Menominee are dealing with an incident. According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies are at an incident in Menominee. Part of 18th Avenue is closed from 25th Street to West Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Man wanted in Green Bay for suspected homicide case found across the country
WEDNESDAY 8/3/2022 – 4:25 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has provided an update about the suspected homicide on Packerland Drive and the person of interest who was last known to be in Alabama. Authorities say that Caleb Anderson is in custody and...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Oconto Falls
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wednesday evening crash on CTH I resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Oconto Falls man. According to the Oconto Sheriff’s Office, on August 3 around 8:45 p.m. authorities were notified of a two-vehicle accident on CTH I in Oconto Falls. A truck and a motorcycle were found in the ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
Comments / 0