Authorities: 23-year-old motorcyclist fatally crashes in Howell

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
50,000-Square-Foot Supermarket Opened In Staten IslandBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 1 Year in PrisonJason WeilandPennsylvania State
Driver was unlicensed, intoxicated in crash that killed 82-year-old man, cops say
A New Jersey man had a suspended license and was under the influence of “intoxicating substances” when he caused a three-vehicle crash in Wall earlier this summer that left an 82-year-old man dead. Nolan T. Dickson, 27, of Wall, was charged Monday with vehicular homicide and causing death...
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
Police: Valley Stream man arrested for striking teen boy on bike, hitting car and fleeing scene
According to police, while attempting to cross Mill Road at Roosevelt Avenue, the teen was struck by a Honda traveling northbound.
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Authorities say bloodied sneakers led to teenage suspect in murder at NJ deli
Detectives spotted blood on the suspect's sneakers after he was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, prosecutors say.
Yonkers officials: City firefighter charged with luring, enticing a child has been fired
Joseph Donofrio, 31, was charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD. Police say the bus struck a subway column at Boston and West Farms roads around 8:25 a.m. Police say there were 13 people on the bus...
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Jersey City
They say 63-year-old-man was riding his bike southbound along JFK Boulevard in the city's Greenville section where he was hit by a maroon sedan.
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
Yonkers temple asks for public's help after fire damages building
The Northeast Jewish Center in Yonkers is in need of some serious community support after a fire ripped through the temple.
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
Millstone Township Man Who Shot Friend Released From Prison, Re-Arrested for Murder
MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Millstone man with...
N.J. man charged in killing of girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter
A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone said.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine
LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said. Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine. On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of...
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Police: Person stabbed in Mamaroneck after altercation
Police say an altercation between two people let up to the stabbing on the 700 block of Mamaroneck Avenue.
