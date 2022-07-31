Authorities: 23-year-old motorcyclist fatally crashes in Howell

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO