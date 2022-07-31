FDNY battles building fire on Bathgate Avenue; no injuries reported

bronx.news12.com
Alert Center: FDNY battles 3-alarm fire in vacant Bronx building
A three-alarm fire broke out in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx after midnight, according to the FDNY.
2 pedestrians dead, several other people hurt in crash in Inwood
Surveillance video indicates one car sped through a red light in the intersection.
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD. Police say the bus struck a subway column at Boston and West Farms roads around 8:25 a.m. Police say there were 13 people on the bus...
Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment
A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
Man stabbed to death in Inwood, police say
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan overnight, police said on Thursday. The victim, 47, was having an argument with another man along Dyckman Street near Seaman Avenue at around 1 a.m. before the suspect stabbed him, authorities said. Officers found him in the vicinity and he was taken by EMS […]
Officials: Firefighter injured, pet killed in Bridgeport fire
A firefighter was injured, and a pet was killed, in a two-alarm fire at a home in Bridgeport, officials say.
MTA bus driver goes into cardiac arrest, crashes into pole in the Bronx: officials
WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver is in serious condition Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest before crashing into a pole in the Bronx, officials said. The driver, 44, was operating the BX21 when she veered into a pole near Boston and West Farms roads at approximately 8:26 a.m. The […]
MTA bus hits elevated train pillar in Bronx; driver critical, 12 passengers evaluated
A bus driver was critically injured, and 12 passengers were being evaluated, after an MTA bus hit an elevated subway pillar in the Bronx.
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Yonkers officials: City firefighter charged with luring, enticing a child has been fired
Joseph Donofrio, 31, was charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.
Police identify Fairfield man killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect bonds out
Fairfield police identified the motorcyclist killed Tuesday night in the crash as 26-year-old Hazem Mohamed.
Police: Man dies following assault at Middletown gas station; suspect charged
Middletown police say a man has died after he was assaulted at a gas station last week.
Police: Valley Stream man arrested for striking teen boy on bike, hitting car and fleeing scene
According to police, while attempting to cross Mill Road at Roosevelt Avenue, the teen was struck by a Honda traveling northbound.
VIDEO: Bronx gunman shoots fleeing driver, victim dies five days later
A man shot trying to drive away from a street argument in the Bronx died five days later, police said Wednesday. Cops released surveillance video of the now-fatal shooting Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the gunman. Travis Griffiths, 19, was shot in the head about 4:30 a.m. on July 22 on Claremont Parkway near Webster Ave. in Claremont. Medics rushed ...
Boom crashes into Brooklyn building; 9 evacuated, but none injured
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boom truck collapsed and struck a building Wednesday morning in Sunset Park, officials said, forcing the evacuation of nine people from the structure — but avoiding a potential “disaster.” The city Department of Buildings and FDNY responded to reports of the collapsed boom around 9:15 a.m. near 36th Street […]
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Police: Boyfriend arrested in murder of woman found in Mineola apartment
Police say the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment has been arrested and charged with murder.
Two pedestrians killed on Manhattan sidewalk after cars collide head-on
Two pedestrians standing on a Manhattan sidewalk were killed and five others were hurt early Wednesday after two cars collided head-on, police said. A BMW driver and Subaru driver slammed into each other on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. in Inwood about 4 a.m., cops said. The BMW driver was heading uptown on Sherman Ave. while the Subaru was zipping downtown when they crashed into each other, ...
Police: Arrest made in Friday shooting of women in car
The Peekskill Police Department has released new details about two recent shootings.
