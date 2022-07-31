Here’s the first footage of ‘Deadrop’ the shooter from Dr Disrespect’s studio

www.nme.com
‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes
A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend
It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship. A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.
The Machinery game engine cancelled as developers told to delete all source code
Developer Our Machinery has announced that it will be ending the development of its game engine, The Machinery. According to an email sent to The Machinery‘s users, which was shared on Twitter on August 1, the development of the alternative game engine to Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine has stopped (via PC Gamer and GameDeveloper).
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
‘Dying Light 2’ teases Chapter 2 details and outlines future update goals
An upcoming patch for Dying Light 2 will bring more enemies, missions and bounties for players when it arrives with the game’s second Chapter. In a video shared by developer Techland yesterday (August 1), game designer Karol Langier and senior brand manager Anna Kubica explored what the game’s next major update will bring.
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
Here’s how to watch today’s Pokémon Presents stream
The Pokémon Company has announced that a Pokémon Presents live stream will take place later today (August 3) – here’s how and when to watch it. The livestream is set to reveal details on Pokémon apps as well as sharing news on a variety of Pokémon games including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How ‘Dying Light 2”s parkour stumbles into mediocrity
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane takes a tumble in Dying Light 2. Thus far in System Shack, I’ve only explored mechanics that help to make their respective games great. But since we tend to learn more from our mistakes than our successes, it’s worth occasionally delving into a game where the core ideas don’t quite work. By far the highest-profile disappointment of this year is Dying Light 2, Techland‘s free-running, zombie-bashing sequel that simply fails to live up to the fun of the original.
‘Destiny 2’ lawsuit ruling reveals more horrific threats to Bungie developers
New details have been revealed regarding the lawsuit filed by Bungie against the Destiny 2 player who was threatening the studio’s employees. Back in June, Bungie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Twitch streamer Luca Leone, also known as MiffysWorld, for cheating, reselling Destiny 2 assets and threatening Bungie employees. Some of the repeated threats involved mentions of burning down the studio’s offices, telling employees to “keep your doors locked” via their Twitter alias Inkcel.
‘Mortal Kombat 12’ won’t be announced at Evo – Ed Boon confirms
Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon has implied that there will not be an announcement made regarding Mortal Kombat at Evo 2022. Boon’s quote tweet was in response to a now-deleted tweet from IGN claiming that “The developers behind Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken and Guilty Gear are all expected to make announcements during Evo 2022.”
People Are Sharing The TV Shows That Actually Had A Good Ending, And Now I Want To Rewatch All These Shows
Here's hoping the Better Call Saul finale is as good as the Breaking Bad one...
“Impossible” ‘Halo 2’ challenge with £16,000 reward beaten live on Twitch
A Twitch streamer has completed the commonly referred to hardest challenge in video games, the Halo 2 deathless LASO, and won $20,000 (£16,500) a month after it was issued. Streamer JerValiN has spent the last few weeks grinding out the nightmarish challenge, finally completing it yesterday (August 3). Issued by YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL in June, this run of Halo 2 requires the player to beat it in LASO (Legendary All Skulls On) without dying, which is both the hardest in-game difficulty and with all Skull modifiers, making the game even harder.
Keanu Reeves’ kind gesture to 80-year-old fan goes viral: “It absolutely made her year”
Keanu Reeves‘ kind gesture to an 80-year-old fan has resurfaced online after being shared in a Reddit post. On the website, one person explained how their grandmother had developed a crush on the Matrix and John Wick star, since he reminded her of her late husband. After suffering a...
‘Gotham Knights’ studio says Batman would overshadow the game
Gotham Knights developers at WB Montréal have explained how Batman would overshadow the entire game if he was included in any capacity. The team behind Gotham Knights have already made it abundantly clear on multiple occasions that Batman isn’t coming back to life in the game – and that he’s really dead. WB Montréal talked about how including Batman would actually hinder the story Gotham Knights is aiming to tell.
‘Dead By Daylight’ introduces Albert Wesker with ‘Resident Evil’ “sequel”
Behaviour Interactive has revealed Project W, an upcoming chapter of Dead By Daylight which will add three characters from Capcom‘s Resident Evil series – including Albert Wesker as a killer. Wesker will be known as The Mastermind in Dead By Daylight, and will hunt down survivors by utilising...
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
wegotthiscovered.com
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
‘Rick And Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland teases “incredible” season six: “It really is a quality season”
Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has teased that season six will be “fucking incredible”. Speaking to IGN at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the showrunner revealed that he was underwhelmed by previous instalments of sci-fi animated series, which were impacted by the death of his friend and Emmy-winning producer J. Michael Mendel.
Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’
TvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix. The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.
