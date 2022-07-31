Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries

www.sfgate.com
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
US, Indonesia hold joint military drills amid China concerns
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers...
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is a dangerous, selfish legacy play
SFGATE editor Alex Shultz on Pelosi's inconceivable, self-centered decision.
BoE forecasts recession as inflation soars, unveils big rate hike
Britain will sink into a lengthy recession later this year as inflation rockets even higher, the Bank of England forecast Thursday as it unveiled the biggest interest rate hike since 1995. "Make no mistake, 0.5 percent is a historic interest rate rise, but it is overshadowed by the abysmal economic forecasts produced by the Bank of England," Khalaf said.
US watching Chinese military drills ‘very closely’ as ballistic missiles fired into Taiwan strait – live
Senior US national security official says Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are ‘concerning’
