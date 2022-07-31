North Mendota Trail: Dane County announces $1 million for Middleton segment

Segment by segment, with a half mile here and a mile there, the North Mendota Trail is getting completed.

One day in the not-so-distant future, it will offer a safe bike and pedestrian path along Hwy. M all the way from Hwy. 113 in the Town of Westport west to the City of Middleton, connecting with paths north to Waunakee.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar announced plans for the latest segment July 27, with the county board expected to approve $1 million for the half mile from Highland Way and Century Avenue east along Hwy. M just past Signature Drive near Bishops Bay.

The City of Middleton is expected to match the grant to complete that half mile of bike path, getting it that much closer to sections completed in Westport.

In July, a connection at Gov. Nelson State Park was made, and in 2024, the path from Hwy. 113 to Woodland Drive is expected to be constructed as part of the Hwy. M improvement project, according to Laura Hinklin, director of Dane County’s Land and Water Resources Department.

From Woodland Drive, the trail now is open through Gov. Nelson State Park. An underpass takes pedestrians and cyclists across Hwy. M to the North Mendota Wildlife area.

The county has about 1.5 miles left there to design and construct a connection from the county-owned North Mendota Wildlife Area to the segment that the city is constructing. The county has an easement through the neighboring Holy Wisdom Monastery Property but will need an easement to continue west of the monastery, Hincklin said.

In announcing the funding for the City of Middleton segment, County Executive Joe Parisi noted the city and county’s “shared mission” of completing the North Mendota Trail.

“By developing this trail, we can help keep cyclists safe and connect even more Dane County residents with new outdoor experiences,” Parisi said in a news release.

The release notes that the grant continues the county’s efforts to develop “regionally significant bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the county.”

Hincklin said much of the trail has been completed in a short period of time.

“We’re so happy and grateful and proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in partnership with others,” Hinklin said, adding that trail segments are already being used, including the Woodland Drive through Gov. Nelson State Park section.

“And yet we do also have additional needs that we recognize and are certainly working on,” she said.