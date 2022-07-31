Lima Public Library Book Reviews

www.limaohio.com
Related
Van Wert Cinemas touts upgrades
VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas recently renovated their movie theatre to add to the experience of viewers. In March 2022, the Van Wert Cinema transformed two of its existing theatre rooms with new technology. Each theatre now contains heated recliners, and two of the largest viewing rooms have Barco laser projectors and a Dolby/ATMOS sound system.
Lima News
Otterbein to celebrate reopening of space
CRIDERSVILLE — Otterbein will host a long-term care grand reopening from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 100 Red Oak Drive, Cridersville. The event will celebrate the reopening of Otterbein’s long-term care dining and resident gathering space. RSVP to Katelyn by calling 419-645-7141 or emailing...
Lima News
Snap your fingers twice for The Addams Family, opening Friday
LIMA — It is difficult to find anyone unfamiliar with the creepy, kooky, spooky Addams Family who resided at 0001 Cemetery Lane in the 1960s television show, or the 1991 movie version. Now, the 2009 musical stage version — set in a home in New York overlooking Central Park,...
Lima News
Circus coming to Cridersville on Tuesday
CRIDERSVILLE — The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will perform at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Legacy Park, 300 E. Main St., Cridersville. Tickets are available in advance for $7 for kids and seniors and $12 for adults by calling 419-645-4782 or by visiting TopMark Credit Union or the Cridersville Public Library. On the day of the circus, tickets are $8 for kids and seniors and $15 for adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
Daily Advocate
Annie Oakley festival sees good attendance
GREENVILLE – We are only four years from the 100th anniversary of Annie Oakley’s death, but her life continues to be celebrated each year at the Annie Oakley Festival. The Darke County native traveled the world entertaining and could easily be considered one of the first to demonstrate that women can be powerful.
Lima News
Eagles Hall to host Big Band dance
LIMA — A Big Band dance will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at the Eagles Hall, 800 W. Robb Ave., Lima. People aged 60 and older are invited to attend this free event.
Lima News
Jammin’ at the Bluffton Library begins Aug. 8
BLUFFTON — Jammin’ at the Library starts at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. This is a relaxed, song-circle-style jam session where anyone is welcome to join with their instrument or voice, or just to listen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lima News
VFW to host broasted pork chop dinner
LIMA — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1275 Auxillary will host a public broasted pork chop dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at the VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. Side dishes include scalloped potatoes, choice of side, roll with butter and dessert. All proceeds...
Lima News
AARP wants input from Lima seniors
LIMA — AARP’s 2022 Deciding Voices Listening Tour will begin at 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 12:30 p.m.) Thursday at The Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St., Lima. AARP will listen to concerns of those age 50 or older whose voice counts in the upcoming November general elections.
Lima News
Letter: Children Services’ actions actually hurt kids
Allen County Children Services is run more like a criminal organization that will steal and violate your young children. Something needs to be done about this. They need to be stopped!. My son was ripped from his loving Christian family for a sexual infraction toward his step-sister. We have a...
Lima News
1990s alternative rock band The Verve Pipe comes to Findlay
FINDLAY — The Verve Pipe will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 outdoors on the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ Jebbett/Rowmark Festival Grounds, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Multi-platinum 1990s alternative rock band The Verve Pipe will perform favorites and original music. Tickets are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Christian singer Michael W. Smith coming to Findlay
FINDLAY — Michael W. Smith will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Smith is a multi-platinum Christian music artist who will perform with guest Jon Reddick during The Waymaker Tour. Ticket prices range from...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Benoit, a Grammy-nominated blues singer and songwriter, will perform at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. For details, and to purchase $25 tickets, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/tab-benoit. World’s Longest Yard Sale. Thursday through Sunday. The 127 Corridor Sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127,...
Lima News
Free wellness expo open Saturday in Harrod
HARROD — The Discover Wellness Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Harrod Event Center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod. The event is free and open to the public.
Lima News
Primrose to offer card-making class
LIMA — Primrose will host a card crafting class at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Primrose Retirement Community, 3500 W. Elm St., Lima. Tina Hamp will demonstrate and assist in a beginner-level class for creating hand-made cards. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 23 by calling Cortney at 419-233-3338.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
Lima News
Fundraiser to fly kids to U.S. for free medical care
WAYNESFIELD — Children’s Medical Missions West will hold its 18th annual golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Prairie View Golf Course, 26820 state Route 67, Waynesfield. All proceeds go toward the purchase of airline tickets for children coming from third-world countries for free medical care. Registration is...
Lima News
Health fair to occur in St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Family Fair will run from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 5 at Old Mill Park High Street Shelter House (by the splash pad) in St. Marys. The fair will feature many health and family services organizations in Auglaize County and will include health education activities.
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
Comments / 0