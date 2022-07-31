Lima Public Library Book Reviews

CRIDERSVILLE — The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will perform at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Legacy Park, 300 E. Main St., Cridersville. Tickets are available in advance for $7 for kids and seniors and $12 for adults by calling 419-645-4782 or by visiting TopMark Credit Union or the Cridersville Public Library. On the day of the circus, tickets are $8 for kids and seniors and $15 for adults.

CRIDERSVILLE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO