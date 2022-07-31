Phillips ready to move Fairmont State forward in interim president role

wvmetronews.com
Metro News
Fall semester move-in begins at Fairmont State University
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Students will begin moving in for the fall semester at Fairmont State University Thursday in time for the start of classes next Monday. The process this year will be done under completely different rules as coronavirus response moves to an endemic level, according to assistant vice president of enrollment and student life Alicia Kalka.
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
Metro News
Local tech company adds additional security layer at Marion County Schools
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education has approved a plan to add facial recognition technology at facilities throughout the district. A team including law enforcement, school officials and Morgantown-based Rank One Computing plan to implement the technology as soon as possible. Morgantown-based Rank One Computing provides...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
Justice hopes for compromise after sputtered special session; Clay Marsh comments on Paxlovid rebound after Biden tests positive
MORGANTOWN — Gov. Jim Justice's Tuesday COVID briefing offered some insights on “rebound phenomenon,” but also veered into musings on last week's special session that produced neither. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Metro News
Morgantown City Council accepts airport funding, disbands committees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown City Council has accepted a federal grant for the Morgantown Municipal Funding runway extension project. Council members formally approved the payments totaling $350,142 for finishing the project during the body’s Tuesday meeting. The funding will come from multiple Federal Aviation Administration grants, in which the state would be allowed to match around half of the city’s required payment.
Metro News
Gmiter confident added weight will equal improved play up front
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than one week into fall camp, West Virginia left guard James Gmiter can already tell a difference. Playing at 15 pounds heavier than what he was a year ago, Gmiter accomplished his main priority in the offseason in preparation for his redshirt junior campaign. “As...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
wvu.edu
WVU studies climate change potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on former mine lands
West Virginia University researchers are exploring the potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on reclaimed mine land to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. A $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Stewardship Foundation supports the two-year study by the National Mine Land Reclamation Center at WVU’s West Virginia Water Research Institute. Jason...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
Metro News
‘Beneficial’ OTAs have Mountaineers ahead of schedule on alignment and assignment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At this point in the calendar year, West Virginia is usually gearing up for its first day of football practice. However, with the Mountaineers opening their 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 at Pitt, WVU was able to get an early start to fall camp, which began Monday with a 1 hour, 40 minute practice.
