Still warm overnight Sunday as the heat continues for the start of August

A persistent pattern of warm, dry air for South Florida
Our subtropical high pressure which has driven our weather pattern the past several days continues to keep the east coast of Florida dry on your Thursday. This morning, our ridge of high pressure extends from east of Bermuda all the way to the southeast United States coastline. Rain chances this morning will bump up for some south of our area, as moisture rounds the ridge to our south.
Despite a quiet Atlantic, hurricane season likely to remain above average
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The peak of hurricane season has arrived and over the course of the next three months, the Atlantic basin is likely to produce several named storms. And with the latest batch of seasonal predictions out, an above average hurricane season is still likely.
Scattered storms return Wednesday afternoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another muggy start to our day, and a few storms could move in later today. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s this morning. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy. As we move through the morning, a few showers could...
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in South Florida were winners of the $57,975.16 prize. The Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the Publix located at 831 Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach and the Murphy USA located at 2745 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth, respectively.
George Snow Scholarship Fund celebrates 40 years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The George Snow Scholarship Fund is celebrating 40 years of scholarships in Palm Beach County. Tim Snow, the President of the George Snow Scholarship Fund, sat down with CBS12's Sam Kerrigan to talk about the fund and its impact on the community. For...
Back to school, live music, and a dog bar beer fest: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are a list of things happening. A number of back to school events will take place this weekend. These events range from supply distributions to health fairs, to games and more. Below are...
Six-time convicted felon from NY caught with 10 pounds of cocaine in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A six-time convicted felon found himself behind bars yet again after deputies found over 22lbs. of drugs in his home in Orlando on Wednesday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a felony stop on Vladimir St. Louis, 39, due to an outstanding arrest. St. Louis was arrested without incident and the keys to his home were obtained during the stop.
Lake Worth Beach feels micro-units could be the answer
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Lake Worth Beach is looking at micro-units as a way to provide more affordable housing for residents. A micro-unit is a small residential unit with a total square footage of 250 square feet and 750 square feet with a kitchen and bathroom, and may include a maximum of two bedrooms.
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
Utility worker struck and killed by distracted driver on Southern Blvd.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A utility worker was killed after a car jumped a curb and struck him on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave, all westbound lanes were closed off as deputies investigated the scene. According to investigators, workers were marking...
Bicyclist dies after early morning crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday morning, according to West Palm Beach Police. Investigators say Carlos Garcia, 69, was riding his bike on South Dixie Highway when he turned into the path of a Nissan Rogue.
Insurer of last resort just got costlier
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners across the state are getting notice in the mail that their insurance will be going up as soon as next month. CBS12 News reporter Andrew Lofholm was one of those people, he went to figure out what’s behind the cost increase. Lofholm...
Escaped after making wheelies around West Palm but busted a week later for drugs and a gun
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A detective in an unmarked car may not have made this arrest if it wasn't for recognizing the suspect. And the suspect may have avoided arrest if he'd just pulled over. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective reported stopping at a red...
Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
One-on-one with Okeechobee County Superintendent Ken Kenworthy
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The summer is almost over for teachers and students, but for administrators the work has never stopped. Morning News Anchor and Eye on Education reporter Matt Lincoln sat down with superintendents from our local school districts to talk about what they’ve been working on all summer.
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
Giving back to the community: Boca Raton Airport Authority hosts school supply drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Ten boxes full of school supplies were donated to the Boca Raton Airport Authority's (BRAA) annual 'Back to School Supply Drive' on Saturday. The BRAA used the supplies to fill backpacks at the 'Back to School Bash' that the Spirt of Giving hosts each year for Palm Beach County.
Drop box thief comes back a second time to steal rent payments
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One time wasn't enough for a man from Royal Palm Beach after he stole checks and money orders from a rent payment box. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who broke into a drop box attached to a business off Belvedere Rd and N State Road 7.
72-year-old struck, killed in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 72-year-old man is dead after being hit from behind by a car in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the man was walking south along SE Charleston Drive sometime before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The man turned...
Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
