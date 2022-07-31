Few morning showers, nice & dry Sunday afternoon ahead

www.nbc4i.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Rain & storms return to Columbus area for late week & weekend
Tonight: Partly cloudy, few isolated showers possible, esp. later, low 73. Thursday: Muggy morning, showers & storms later, high 88. It was a hot and muggy day today with temps back into the lower 90s, with heat index values into the lower triple digits. We are watching a line of storms well off to our northwest, and a few isolated t-showers popping up in the southwest part of the state. There will be some isolated showers especially after midnight tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
NBC4 Columbus
Rain & storms return, still hot & muggy across Central Ohio
We have got another hot and very muggy day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s with that high humidity. For the second day in a row, we will see heat index values, or that “feels-like” temperature, approaching the triple digits across parts of the area. And not only will we be dealing with hot temps, we’ll also be dealing with some heavy, slow moving rain showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Starting this afternoon, we’ll start to see a few pop-up storms, but the heavier storms move in late afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding will be a threat, especially in areas that observe several thunderstorms.
Hot, muggy, with scattered storms
A ridge of high pressure over the central Appalachians will shift east of the Ohio Valley, pumping very warm and muggy air into the region. But storms are also developing over the northwest half of Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
Hot & humid Wednesday, with heat indices in the triple digits
Today: Hot & humid, high 92 (feels like 100) Saturday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 86. We’ve got a really hot day on tap, with soaring humidity, sending dew points into the middle 70s this afternoon, which is well into the “oppressive” category for humidity. That high humidity will send heat indices, or the “feels-like” temperature into the triple digits across most of the forecast area. A Heat Advisory is in place for the counties on this map:
NBC4 Columbus
Sunny and hot midweek ahead of the next round of t-storms
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way ahead of the next round of rain and thunderstorms. High pressure is building in, which is helping to clear the clouds. We still have a light northwesterly breeze in place along the sunshine, which is giving us a seasonally warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
NBC4 Columbus
Sparking 'hazardous' power line leaves Ohio resident frustrated
A homeowner in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood captured video of power lines shooting sparks in her backyard over the course of July.
I-670 East reopens beyond Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 were closed coming out of Downtown for about two hours Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a mowing tractor. Columbus police reported a tractor for the Ohio Department of Transportation was mowing in the area and involved in the crash. Traffic cameras showed a […]
How to help Kentucky flooding victims
Deadly, devastating flooding has upended the lives of thousands in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help those victims.
Silver Alert issued for ‘endangered’ missing Gahanna woman
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A senior woman last seen in another state has now been reported missing, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Darlene St. Louis, 77, was last seen Thursday morning in Fayette, Kentucky. She was on her way back to her home in Gahanna, but her family reported her missing when she […]
West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
What is Facebook’s owner hosting in downtown Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram is holding an in-person event in Ohio that will stretch into Thursday. Meta, which was formerly known by the Facebook brand, is hosting a series of events called the Meta Boost Small Business Studios. The tour’s latest destination had Meta team members starting Wednesday […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus
Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zVzgc5.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for four weeks consecutively. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last week and 26,610 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Fire breaks out at Columbus elementary school
A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates
Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QeFTM7.
Missing children from Columbus’ west side found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus have been found safe. Cecilia Montgomery, 9, had been last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie. Miracle Montgomery, 11, had been last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a […]
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
Police, community unite in Columbus for National Night Out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While violent crime numbers are down so far this year in Columbus, police leaders said one crime is too many. Events were held Tuesday night all across the country, aimed at making communities safer, and at one Columbus National Night Out event, the Columbus Division of Police chief said these events […]
Ohio sales tax holiday: When it is, and what you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of items will be exempt from sales taxes this weekend as part of Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax-free holiday. Starting midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7, Ohio will have a sales tax holiday. During the weekend, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax: An item […]
