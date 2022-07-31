Live updates: McKinney Fire prompts evacuation in Yreka; blaze now exceeds 50,000 acres

www.mtshastanews.com
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Damaged buildings surveyed; two other Siskiyou fires also burning
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Also burning in western Siskiyou County are the lightning-caused Yeti and Alex fires. The Yeti Fire is between Happy Camp and Seiad Valley, west of the McKinney Fire, while the...
Mount Shasta Herald
Thunderstorms bring rain, flash flooding to McKinney Fire; Yreka evacuation orders lifted
Thunderstorms that lit up Siskiyou County on Tuesday evening poured rain on the McKinney Fire but also caused severe flash flooding. "We received up to 3 inches of heavy rain Tuesday night (from) thunderstorms," said Amy Travis from the Siskiyou County Emergency Operations Center. "It led to some mud and debris flows."
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
Mount Shasta Herald
Death toll doubles in McKinney Fire but weather aids fight against California’s biggest wildfire
The death toll in the McKinney Fire rose to four in western Siskiyou County as wet weather helped firefighters turn a corner on the blaze Tuesday. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning that search teams on Monday had found the bodies of two more people. "Both individuals were...
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Unstable air could create hazardous conditions; death toll at four
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. The McKinney Fire in western Siskiyou County, the state's largest wildfire so far this fire season, grew slightly overnight to 56,165 acres as the death roll rose to four people.
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
Mount Shasta Herald
Weather aids crews fighting McKinney Fire; briefing held for residents
Even though the McKinney Fire was still listed as 0% contained, fire officials seemed confident Monday evening they have turned a corner on stopping the fire’s advance. Good fortune aided firefighters, in part by a wetter and cooler weather pattern that began to settle over the blaze Sunday night.
Mount Shasta Herald
'Devastating': McKinney Fire destroys Klamath River community hub as California wildfire rages
If you wanted to join a Taco Tuesday get together, get married or play Bingo, the Klamath River Community Hall was where it happened. But not anymore. The McKinney Fire destroyed what was the hub of the tiny town of Klamath River, along Highway 96 west of Yreka. There are...
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
krcrtv.com
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
Mount Shasta Herald
Two die in McKinney Fire as California's largest blaze this year surpasses 55,000 acres
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. The McKinney Fire, the state’s largest wildfire to date, has claimed the lives of at least two people. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning that firefighters had...
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
Mount Shasta Herald
Flash flood watch: Mudflow carries off trees in McKinney Fire burn scar in California
In the burn scar of the McKinney Fire, Whitney Creek is "washing down entire trees and other debris" and residents should remain vigilant, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office warns. Tuesday night, a bridge gave out near Humbug Road, injuring a contractor. Credit: Storyful.
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
lakecountyexam.com
OSFM mobilizes task forces to McKinney Fire in California
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning near Klamath River and Yreka, Calif. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas County. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
CBS News
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
Mount Shasta Herald
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
KTVL
Ashland evacuation center closes for all the right reasons
Ashland, Or. — It is always a positive when an evacuation shelter has to close because it's no longer needed. This is the case for the Ashland evacuation shelter, but before they closed the shelter staff made sure everyone had a plan. “We do a really good job of...
