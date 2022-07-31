ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Live updates: McKinney Fire prompts evacuation in Yreka; blaze now exceeds 50,000 acres

Mount Shasta Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mtshastanews.com

KDRV

Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Yreka, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Ashland, CA
Klamath River, CA
California State
Oregon State
Mount Shasta Herald

Weather aids crews fighting McKinney Fire; briefing held for residents

Even though the McKinney Fire was still listed as 0% contained, fire officials seemed confident Monday evening they have turned a corner on stopping the fire’s advance. Good fortune aided firefighters, in part by a wetter and cooler weather pattern that began to settle over the blaze Sunday night.
YREKA, CA
Gavin Newsom
actionnewsnow.com

Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires

MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
MEDFORD, OR
#Fire Marshal#Cal Fire#Happy Camp#The U S Forest Service
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
lakecountyexam.com

OSFM mobilizes task forces to McKinney Fire in California

The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning near Klamath River and Yreka, Calif. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas County. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres

The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVL

Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ashland evacuation center closes for all the right reasons

Ashland, Or. — It is always a positive when an evacuation shelter has to close because it's no longer needed. This is the case for the Ashland evacuation shelter, but before they closed the shelter staff made sure everyone had a plan. “We do a really good job of...
ASHLAND, OR

