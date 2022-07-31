Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday.
At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter.Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus
At least one of the victims was extracted after being trapped in the car, Columbus police said.
Both victims were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, one in critical condition and the second in stable condition, police said.
