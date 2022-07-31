Dean Pees: People are going to start talking about Falcons’ defense like Patriots, Ravens

Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO