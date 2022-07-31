Fire causes heavy damage to Durham home

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.

