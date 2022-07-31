Fire causes heavy damage to Durham home

www.wral.com
Witnesses report over a dozen gunshots near Durham store where multiple men were shot
Durham, N.C. — Durham police were called to a scene on Cornwallis Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when two men were shot near a gas station. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries described as "non-life-threatening." Witnesses describe hearing dozens of rounds of gunfire. Multiple police...
Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert
Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
NC State alerts community after armed robbery near campus
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina State University sent a safety notice Thursday morning after an armed robbery occurred at a BP gas station near campus. The robbery occurred before 4 a.m. at the BP at Gorman Street and Hillsborough Street. Police said a witness told them a man wearing...
cbs17
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
Stolen mail left bills and letters across my Raleigh neighborhood. What can be done?
“That’s pretty low.” The discarded mail, much of it opened, included many wedding invitations scattered across the streets east of downtown.
WRAL
Durham city leaders to receive update on road conditions
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham city leaders to receive update on road conditions. There are 770 miles of roads in Durham. According to a third-party company hired by the...
Two arrested from fatal shooting of 19-year-old along 15-501 in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Durham along Highway 15-501. Jeremiah Dixon was killed along 15-501 North near Pickett Road around 8:30 on the night of June 14. Nicolas Martin, 19, of Durham, and a 17-year-old male...
‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before flight makes emergency landing in North Carolina
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
Vandals damage community center helping Durham residents find jobs, host meetings
Durham, N.C. — Broken windows, sinks and toilets smashed to pieces was just some of the damage to a community center in Durham. Local leaders in Durham believe vandals are behind the destruction. But, investigators said they don't have any suspects or motive in mind, at this point. Durham...
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
Shoplifter rescued from creek at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, arrested
Raleigh, N.C. — A chase at Crabtree Valley Mall on Sunday ended with an attempt to save the shoplifter's life. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the mall before 7:30 p.m. Police said a suspected shoplifter was being chased by security when the person wandered into the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Books Over Bullets: Durham resident working to stop violence, keep youth off streets
DURHAM, N.C. — A free library can be found on the corner of Moreland Avenue in Durham. That's where Sherly Smith brought her seven grandchildren to pick out a summer reading book. What You Need To Know. Paul Scott passes out free books to youth in Durham. The books...
