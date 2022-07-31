ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC must cancel non-sensical Hylan Boulevard bike-lane project | Our Opinion

The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Scallywag
4d ago

Former mayor Bloomberg installed racks along Hylan Blvd. to lock your bike, over ten years ago. To this day have never seen one bike on any rack. Waste of tax dollars.

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry continues to restore service: Expect increased boat operations Thursday afternoon through rush hour

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will continue to restore service throughout the day on Thursday as staffing levels return to normal following Wednesday’s severe hourly service reduction that left borough residents struggling to get home. Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, the Staten Island Ferry will begin...
Joe Borelli
The Staten Island Advance

Top NYC elected official pits S.I. against other boroughs in City Council redistricting

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A win for Staten Island means losses for other parts of the city, or at least one top city official thinks so. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens) issued a nearly 400-word statement Wednesday calling out the New York City Districting Commission for its initial map proposal that kept all three of the Island’s City Council districts entirely on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As students return to class in September, drivers will notice new stop signs at these Staten Island schools

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Staten Islanders go back to dropping their kids off at school in September, they may be stopping a bit more than usual. In recent months, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has been installing new stop signs outside various Staten Island school buildings in an effort to bolster safety for some of the borough’s most vulnerable pedestrians.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Where is the cheapest gas on Staten Island?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- National gas prices have fallen for seven consecutive weeks, and Staten Islanders are reaping the benefits. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.16, which was 14 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, but still 98 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
nypressnews.com

More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.

For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
