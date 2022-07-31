Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

www.tipranks.com
Related
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential
Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5...
tipranks.com
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?
All eyes last week were drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter?...
tipranks.com
Which Oil Stock is a Better Pick Following Q2 Results?
Concerns regarding a slowdown in demand due to a looming recession have been putting pressure on oil stocks over recent days. However, supply constraints amid geopolitical concerns could keep energy prices at high levels and benefit oil stocks. In this article, we’ll discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about a leading oilfield services company and two integrated oil and gas companies.
tipranks.com
‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside
Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in.
tipranks.com
Equifax In troubled Waters; Issued Wrong Credit Scores
Equifax offered incorrect credit scores to thousands of consumers. The company blamed a coding error for the wrong calculations. Despite headwinds, EFX has a maximum Smart Score on TipRanks. Wall Street Journal reported that leading consumer credit reporting and data analytics company Equifax (NYSE:EFX) provided wrong credit scores to millions...
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why
Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
tipranks.com
Cost Headwinds Hurt Target Stock; Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead
Target’s profit margins are under pressure due to incremental freight and fuel costs. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink sees multiple headwinds ahead, which could hurt TGT’s earnings in 2H22 and 2023. Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q1 profit took a significant hit from inflationary pressure, including high freight and fuel costs. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
These Blue-Chip Stocks Seem Attractive at Current Levels
Given the ongoing macro uncertainty, several analysts are looking at blue-chip stocks with attractive long-term growth prospects. This article will focus on three blue-chip stocks — a leading biopharma company, a well-established industrial giant, and a software behemoth. Despite the strong recovery in the U.S. stock market in July,...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 02: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Tuesday’s session in the red after tensions between the U.S. and China increased following Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. In addition, several Federal Reserve Presidents commented today that the central bank is not done raising rates. This follows a JOLTs report that came in much worse than expected.
tipranks.com
Which Rebounding Tech Stock Has the Most Room to Run?
Microsoft, Alphabet, and Nvidia are the market’s tech leaders that could help drag the S&P 500 out of the gutter, as investors become less demanding and more accepting of headwind-hit quarters. In this piece, we’ll check in with Wall Street to see which tech darling has the most room to run in the face of a tech sector recovery.
tipranks.com
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%
Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%.
tipranks.com
3 Bruised Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential, According to Analysts
Wall Street remains incredibly upbeat on the following hard-hit dividend payers going into the second half. Though recession looms, the following companies seem well-equipped enough to pole-vault over the now lowered earnings bars ahead of them. Dividend stocks have been quite steady in the first-half bout of market turbulence. Though...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made AMTD, RVLV, GBT, LCID, and CFLT stocks the major market shakers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
tipranks.com
Could these British housing stocks build your portfolio higher?
With house prices at a record high, could it be a good time to invest in builders in Britain’s soaring housing market?. Britain’s housing market has remained robust through the pandemic and into 2022 – so we have compared two leading British builders Persimmon (GB:PSN) and Redrow (GB:RDW) that are currently surfing a wave of high house prices (although facing challenges relating to supply).
tipranks.com
Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In
Who initiated coverage of Plug Power (PLUG) ahead of its earnings results? Northland analyst Abhishek Sinha, that’s who, beginning coverage of the stock with a Market Perform (i.e. Neutral) rating, and a $25 price target, just ahead of the company’s Q2 2022 financial results next Tuesday, August 9.
tipranks.com
Why Ping Identity Shares Surged 60% Yesterday?
Despite weaker-than-expected Q2 results, Ping Identity shares surged over 60% after the company agreed to a buyout deal worth $2.8 billion. Shares of Ping Identity (PING) gained more than 60% after the company inked a deal to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction for $28.50 per share, for a total value of $2.8 billion.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade
As part of a private offering, corporate insiders bagged $42.9 million worth of LXRX stock on August 1. The activity spiked investors’ interest, and the stock rallied 7.6% in Monday’s extended trading hours. On August 1, Artal International S.C.A and Raymond Debbane bought shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc....
tipranks.com
Twilio Stock Faces Considerable Upside in a Tech Rebound
Twilio stock has been in a world of pain since peaking back in 2021. With the ambitious goal of becoming profitable in 2023, Twilio may be a tech underdog that could trend higher from here, even with the looming recession. Shares of communication tool developer Twilio (TWLO) have lost more...
tipranks.com
ZoomInfo Technologies Surges as Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations
ZoomInfo Technologies shot up 11.3% in Tuesday’s premarket and held most of those gains throughout Tuesday’s session after beating analysts’ expectations. In addition, it’s got a recession-beating product up its sleeve. ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), a maker of cloud-based business intelligence tools, may not be a household...
Comments / 0