Every Two-Door Jeep Wrangler On Sale in 2022

Wild Kenworth Custom Camper Is Part Rig, Part Airstream, All Awesome
The homebuilt motorhomes we cover on Motor1.com generally consist of folks taking an existing truck or van and modifying it to be something to live in. The creation in this video is sort of like that except the builder combines a modified Kenworth semi truck and a vintage Airstream. The result is a motorhome that draws tons of positive attention.
Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found
It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
2008 Freightliner Camper For Sale Lets You Bring Your Garage On Trips
Freightliners are known for their massive semi-trailer trucks that hulk on the road. You just can't miss them when you see one on the road, especially with the fact that Optimus Prime transforms into that huge thing. But this 2008 Freightliner Coronado doesn't double as a leader of an alien...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money
Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
A string of car thefts that started in Milwaukee seems to have made its way to Pittsburgh. The group in Milwaukee started stealing Hyundais and Kia’s using only their phones - then mechanically and cosmetically damaging the cars.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
FBI raids West Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels, former employees say they're 'not surprised'
GREENVILLE, Mich. (WWJ) – A west Michigan auto supplier is the target of a federal investigation. While many details remain unclear, FBI agents raided Dicastal North America in Greenville, north of Grand Rapids, on Monday. Though a spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed a search warrant was executed on Monday,...
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Box of coins including the rarest Lincoln penny in existence sells for $10,191 online – do you have one on your dresser?
A BOX of Lincoln Wheat pennies recently sold online for over $10,000. The pennies are ungraded and have different dates. All of them were minted in either San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. The wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made
My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
Tiny V8 Model Engine Runs On Nitro, Sounds Awesome, Costs $1,800
The V8 engine is probably the most popular engine configuration around, mostly because it has been around for decades. However, if you've been wanting to build your own remote-controlled car powered by a V8, your choices for a model V8 engine are thin and most of them are pricey. Toyan,...
1967 Chevy Corvette Is A 427 Powered Dream Car
As the last year for the second-generation, the 1967 Corvette is a true collector’s car. The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette is likely one of GM's most recognizable vehicles for its sharp styling and performance. Outside of heavy muscle cars and European sports cars, the nation had yet to see something as violently powerful and nimble as this Chevy; the C2 Corvette took its place in automotive history as the holy grail of Corvettes. That's why they're so valuable and, more importantly, difficult to find. However, this particular vehicle may pose an opportunity to get your hands on one of Chevy's best vintage performance cars and some highly desirable options to match.
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
