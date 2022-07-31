ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henning Church of God ladies hold July meeting

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

The Ladies of the Henning Church of God met on Tuesday, July 12, in the church fellowship hall for their regular monthly meeting.

President Carole Spencer presided, and Cindy Fleshman led in prayer.

Dyan Hefner presented the devotion, “Under His Wings,” with scripture reference Psalm 91:4.

We all need protected just like a mother hen covering her chicks and this is how God protects us. Chicks hide under their mother’s wings where they are safe and warm. The Lord keeps us under his wings.

We need protection just like David running from King Saul and he poured his heart out to God. (Psalm 51:7) We find comfort under his wings in all our tribulations. (II Corinthians 1:3-4) We all have sorrow and hurts that need comforted. He may not provide or protect us the way we want. Ruth lost her husband and moved to another country and married Boaz. She certainly did not plan to go through this in her life.

We also have love under his wings and love will never fail us. Nothing can separate us from the love of God. (Romans 8:38-39) We have satisfaction under his wings in which he provides for our physical and spiritual needs. We rejoice and are happier under his wings. (Psalm 63:7) What are you finding under his wings?

Barbara Seldomridge brought the missionary education report about the school in Peru named Roma Lee Courvisior. It is now open as of March 2022. They have 243 students which is the most ever.

Ken Biron teaches religion classes along with his daughter Rachel. The school has a new principal. They need sponsors for their children. Their monthly budget has increased to $14,500 a month. Many families are still touched by the pandemic and cannot work. Many still need food. They also have churches that need repairs, and they need work camps.

Jamie Harvey gave the treasurer’s report.

Pauline Perkins read minutes from May since the church had a power outage in June and the meeting was cancelled.

Vacation Bible School was held July 18 – July 22. The theme was Food Truck Party. The closing program was held Sunday, July 24. The church Sunday School picnic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Marsha Merritt dismissed in prayer. The next meeting will be held on Aug. 9.

Attending were Alice Coff, Angie Scott, Barbara Seldomridge, Carole Spencer, Cindy Fleshman, Dona Lilly. Donna Scott, Dyan Hefner, Jamie Harvey, Marsha Merritt, Marty Burns, Pauline Perkins, Patty Owens, Peggy Seldomridge, and Sue Hunt.

