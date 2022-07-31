Jacob Budin: Vermont must begin providing monkeypox vaccine

This commentary is by Jacob Budin, a member of the LGBTQ community and a resident of Waterbury.

A new virus is raging at the door of Vermont's borders. Nearly 3,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox — a virus similar to smallpox — have been confirmed across the United States, including every neighboring state.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, and an extremely painful rash. In rare cases, it is fatal. While it does not spread as easily as Covid-19, direct contact with an infected person, or indirectly through their clothing or linens, may transmit the virus.

While the outbreak caught the global community off guard, the good news is there's a safe and effective vaccine. The federal government has over one million doses in its possession. Some of these doses have already been allocated to the state of Vermont, and some of them are sitting at state facilities, in medical freezers, waiting to be administered.

The bad news is that, as monkeypox continues to spread unabated, with cases growing daily, the Vermont Department of Health has no plans to vaccinate its high-risk residents. Where neighboring states have taken forceful action to contain the virus, including outreach and vaccination, Vermont has instead set up a 1-800 number for medical providers to call. The state’s strategy is a hotline.

Across the border, in New York, pop-up clinics have appeared ad hoc, targeting at-risk communities and vaccinating thousands of individuals. Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, health officials have set up a dozen vaccination sites with relatively broad eligibility criteria and a public commitment to expanding distribution.

The CDC's guidance itself is unambiguous: It recommends vaccination for people who are at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox.

What I have left unsaid until now is that the monkeypox outbreak, at the current moment, overwhelmingly affects gay men. When I wrote to the Vermont Department of Health, asking about its strategy, I asked point-blank: How many gay men have to become seriously ill for you to begin vaccinating people?

Public health authorities — from the HIV/AIDS epidemic to the present day — have had a squeamish and distrustful relationship with the LGBTQ community. Today, officials have the opportunity to do the right thing, regardless of sexual orientation, by distributing and providing vaccinations to high-risk individuals. Jabbed in the most vulnerable people's arms, vaccinations reduce community spread and lower everyone's risk.

Moreover, a vaccine sitting in a freezer does not do anyone any good. The only reason I can think of for them to resist a targeted vaccination campaign is because they believe, if they wait a bit longer, a more sympathetic group (i.e., not gay men) will eventually come along asking.

The state says it doesn't have many vaccine doses. That's undoubtedly true. But some doses are better than none. The greatest public health impact can be made by vaccinating now. Refusing to distribute the vaccine suggests that some people, the ones who today need it the most, aren't deserving of it.

The status quo is untenable. We are waiting to see who will fall sick, and in the process, not only risking residents' lives, but also risk stigmatizing another generation of gay men by letting a new pandemic to go unchecked.

Vermont needs to begin vaccinating high-risk individuals immediately.

