Manchester City Will NOT Make Signings In Two Key Positions This Summer

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
The Reason Why John Terry Hung Up During Phone Call With Kalidou Koulibaly Revealed
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that John Terry hung up on him during their phone call together, discussing his reasons for doing so. The Senegal international has taken the number 26, iconic as Terry wore it during his time at Chelsea. The former Chelsea captain joined the club at...
Manchester United treble winners crowned best Premier League side ever
Manchester United’s 1999 treble winning team have been voted as the greatest team in Premier League history. The Red Devils ruled English football since the advent of the Premier League in 1992 with Sir Alex Ferguson driving United to newer heights, season after season. Manchester United won 13 league...
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Joel Glazer 'personally involved' in repairing Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer request from Manchester United
Manchester United owner Joel Glazer is ‘involved’ in discussions about keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for the upcoming season. The Portuguese maestro has reportedly reiterated his desire to leave Old Trafford for a team playing in the UEFA Champions League. However, such a move is not being...
Manchester United pushing hard for Benjamin Sesko transfer
Manchester United are still desperately on the lookout for a new striker this season, and the latest target has emerged in the form of Benjamin Sesko, regardless of what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils are still pretty short in the striking department as Ronaldo and Martial are the...
Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips set for landmark debuts - Stat Preview: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)
After winning the Premier League in style on the final day of the season against Aston Villa last season, Manchester City are set to begin their title defence against West Ham United. Signing the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega so far, Pep Guardiola’s side...
Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. Chelsea head to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard's side in their first game of the 2022/23 campaign, and Thomas Tuchel will be eager to get off to a winning start.
Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction after Arsenal failed to keep a clean sheet, he was fuming
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was fuming with his teammates after they failed to keep a clean sheet during the Gunners’ win against Aston Villa. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side were cruising as they went 3-0 up thanks to goals from Thomas Partey, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe. But Villa pulled one back in the 82nd minute courtesy of Jacob Ramsey, which irked Ramsdale. You can watch his reaction here, the footage contains strong language.
Arsenal defender William Saliba a 'top of the range Bentley'
Kevin Campbell has branded William Saliba a ‘top of the range Bentley’ after finally getting to see him in action in an Arsenal shirt. Saliba arrived at Arsenal amid much in 2019 for a fee of £27M. Having been sent on loan three separate times to St.Etienne,...
