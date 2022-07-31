Chelsea Ready To Make First Wesley Fofana Offer As Man City And PSG Show Interest

www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Brighton And Hove Albion Deny Reports Of Chelsea's £52.5 Million Marc Cucurella Agreement
Brighton and Hove Albion have dismissed reports stating that they have reached an agreement on a fee of £52.5 million to sell Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had previously stated that the move is on the verge of completion as Chelsea had agreed a fee and personal terms with the player.
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Marc Cucurella On Verge Of Joining Chelsea As £52.5 Million Fee And Personal Terms Agreed
Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, with Fabrizio Romano giving the transfer the 'here we go'. The Blues have been negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old for several days, with it previously taking a turn as the Seagulls showed interest in Levi Colwill.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Ultimate Yaya Toure Compilation Of Him 'Dominating The Midfield' Is Insane, He Was So Complete
A two minute compilation of Yaya Toure "dominating the midfield" has gone viral and shows what a complete player the Ivorian was in his pomp. Toure was a perfectly fine player during his time at Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in three seasons.
Chelsea Offered Chance To Sign Three Barcelona Players This Summer
Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign three players from Barcelona following transfer talks between the clubs, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel is looking for more signings to add to his Chelsea squad this summer, which has seen Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly signs. Gabriel Slonina has also been...
Pep Guardiola Tells Man City Players Why Lionel Messi Is The 'Best' In Passionate Team Talk
A video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City stars why Lionel Messi is the 'best player' has emerged online and it makes for fascinating viewing. A clip from Man City's new documentary shows Pep Guardiola giving a passionate team talk, centered around Messi. Together: Champions Again! provides behind-the-scenes access...
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho deliver Chelsea verdicts ahead of Premier League opener vs Everton
Both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho have shared their verdicts on the upcoming Premier League season for Chelsea. The Blues kick-off the new season on Saturday evening as they prepare to take on Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park. Last year, Thomas Tuchel''s side finished third in the league and despite...
The Players With The Most Man Of The Match Awards Per Season
Lionel Messi has been named Man of the Match more often than everyone else in a season on 11 occasions since 2009 alone. There's really no point in me trying to explain how good Messi is at football, you either know, because you have watched football, or you can't be convinced that he's anything other than Eibarman.
The Reason Why John Terry Hung Up During Phone Call With Kalidou Koulibaly Revealed
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that John Terry hung up on him during their phone call together, discussing his reasons for doing so. The Senegal international has taken the number 26, iconic as Terry wore it during his time at Chelsea. The former Chelsea captain joined the club at...
