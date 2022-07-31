Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback. In fact, the Green Bay Packers star can claim that he's one of the very best of all time. He's also somewhat of a strange personality off the field, though. Calling Rodgers a "hippy" may be too brash, but it is probably an apt descriptor. Especially over the past few seasons during his appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers has opened up to fans about the way that he looks at the world around him — and he's pretty "crunchy."

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO