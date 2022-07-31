Premier Academy denied second daycare center at Six Mile and Beck in Northville Township

www.hometownlife.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
HometownLife.com
Milford voters approve 2-mill increase for fire department, raises for village council
Milford will be getting a full-time firefighting staff after voters approved a 2-mill increase for the fire department on Tuesday. The measure won by a comfortable margin with 2,822 yes votes to 2,114 no votes. Among the yes votes was Nancy Fanfair. “When you come down to it, how much...
clarkstonnews.com
Speeding issue on Pine Knob Road
According to one Independence Township resident, Pine Knob Road south of Clarkston Road is dangerous and action must be taken immediately. At the July 19 regular meeting of the Township Board of Trustees, Isabel Gugyela addressed the board. “I live on Pine Knob Road, a dirt road, and my taxes...
Del Webb Announces New Active Adult Community in Michigan
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. At buildout, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb will include over 600 homes and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005211/en/ Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. (Photo: Business Wire)
Voice News
St. Clair County voters pass millages
St. Clair County voters on Aug. 2 passed four countywide millages that will fund various services for residents. Voter turnout in the county was 33.45%. The St. Clair County Parks and Recreation millage renewal passed with nearly 73% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the St. Clair County Clerk’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HometownLife.com
Michigan officials issue Huron River warning after chemical spill from Wixom sewage plant
State officials are urging the public to avoid all contact with Huron River water in a stretch of the river in Oakland and Livingston counties, after learning of a company's release of potentially harmful hexavalent chromium into the Wixom sewer treatment system that outflows into the river. The Michigan departments...
thevarsitynews.net
6157 Orchard Lake Rd Apt 204
UPDATED 3 bedroom Condo in excellent location of West Bloomfield. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, both with granite counters! Large Master Bedroom with it's own private bathroom and separate makeup counter area as well as a nice walk in closet. Gorgeous Kitchen with granite counters, granite breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances! Nice Carpet throughout! Fresh paint throughout! Washer and Dryer included and located inside unit. Bonus 500 sq. feet private storage room in basement with it's own separate door and lock! 1 car garage with remote opener plus community parking! Community clubhouse and pool! This is an upstairs unit located on 2nd floor. Outstanding and won't last!!! Unfortunately no pets are aloud per association.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
RELATED PEOPLE
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
Woman, child found dead inside Macomb County home during welfare check
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigate after 2 people found dead inside Macomb County home
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair County Sheriff reports on service to Algonac
A recent meeting of the Algonac City Council had St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King providing a report regarding activities undertaken by his department on behalf of the city of Algonac in the first six months of 2022. Mayor Terry Stoneburner read this statement into the record prior to King...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stony Creek Metropark Dog Park
Stony Creek Metropark Dog Park review and info. New for 2022, this is the first Metropark to to host an off-leash dog area. Located at the Oakgrove Picnic area, the dog area has plenty of convenient parking and a wide trail to access the dog facility from the lot. When...
fox2detroit.com
Storms leave 28K DTE customers without power, freeway flooding reported
FOX 2 - Heavy storms moving through Metro Detroit have left at least tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers without power Wednesday evening with flooding not helping matters. According to the DTE Outage Map, there are 108 crews out in the field and 25,000 people without power. Some of...
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit lawyer was cycling for Make-A-Wish when alleged drunk driver hit, killed him
A West Bloomfield Township father and attorney was killed last weekend when authorities say a drunken driver hit him and four others as they bicycled in a charity ride for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The Oakland Press reports Michael Salhaney, a 57-year-old former Oakland County assistant prosecutor, was killed during a...
Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results
A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted. Michigan's largest county —...
franchising.com
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
Comments / 1