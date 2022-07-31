ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Northville, MI

Premier Academy denied second daycare center at Six Mile and Beck in Northville Township

 4 days ago
clarkstonnews.com

Speeding issue on Pine Knob Road

According to one Independence Township resident, Pine Knob Road south of Clarkston Road is dangerous and action must be taken immediately. At the July 19 regular meeting of the Township Board of Trustees, Isabel Gugyela addressed the board. “I live on Pine Knob Road, a dirt road, and my taxes...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Del Webb Announces New Active Adult Community in Michigan

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. At buildout, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb will include over 600 homes and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005211/en/ Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

St. Clair County voters pass millages

St. Clair County voters on Aug. 2 passed four countywide millages that will fund various services for residents. Voter turnout in the county was 33.45%. The St. Clair County Parks and Recreation millage renewal passed with nearly 73% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the St. Clair County Clerk’s Office.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
thevarsitynews.net

6157 Orchard Lake Rd Apt 204

UPDATED 3 bedroom Condo in excellent location of West Bloomfield. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, both with granite counters! Large Master Bedroom with it's own private bathroom and separate makeup counter area as well as a nice walk in closet. Gorgeous Kitchen with granite counters, granite breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances! Nice Carpet throughout! Fresh paint throughout! Washer and Dryer included and located inside unit. Bonus 500 sq. feet private storage room in basement with it's own separate door and lock! 1 car garage with remote opener plus community parking! Community clubhouse and pool! This is an upstairs unit located on 2nd floor. Outstanding and won't last!!! Unfortunately no pets are aloud per association.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair County Sheriff reports on service to Algonac

A recent meeting of the Algonac City Council had St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King providing a report regarding activities undertaken by his department on behalf of the city of Algonac in the first six months of 2022. Mayor Terry Stoneburner read this statement into the record prior to King...
ALGONAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Storms leave 28K DTE customers without power, freeway flooding reported

FOX 2 - Heavy storms moving through Metro Detroit have left at least tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers without power Wednesday evening with flooding not helping matters. According to the DTE Outage Map, there are 108 crews out in the field and 25,000 people without power. Some of...
DETROIT, MI
Politics
Education
deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit lawyer was cycling for Make-A-Wish when alleged drunk driver hit, killed him

A West Bloomfield Township father and attorney was killed last weekend when authorities say a drunken driver hit him and four others as they bicycled in a charity ride for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The Oakland Press reports Michael Salhaney, a 57-year-old former Oakland County assistant prosecutor, was killed during a...
The Detroit Free Press

Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results

A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday.  As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted.  Michigan's largest county —...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
franchising.com

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
UTICA, MI

