Premier Academy denied second daycare center at Six Mile and Beck in Northville Township

UPDATED 3 bedroom Condo in excellent location of West Bloomfield. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, both with granite counters! Large Master Bedroom with it's own private bathroom and separate makeup counter area as well as a nice walk in closet. Gorgeous Kitchen with granite counters, granite breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances! Nice Carpet throughout! Fresh paint throughout! Washer and Dryer included and located inside unit. Bonus 500 sq. feet private storage room in basement with it's own separate door and lock! 1 car garage with remote opener plus community parking! Community clubhouse and pool! This is an upstairs unit located on 2nd floor. Outstanding and won't last!!! Unfortunately no pets are aloud per association.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO