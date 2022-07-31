ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffordshire motorists warned as HS2 works close A38 slip road

BBC
 4 days ago
Related
BBC

Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire

Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show Hull wind turbine on fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the top of a wind turbine in Hull, with smoke being seen across the city. Pictures showed the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses described seeing burning debris falling to the ground. The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staffordshire#High Speed Rail#Bst#National Highways
BBC

Oldham mill fire: Further human remains discovery suggests third victim

Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire. The latest discovery indicates a third victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, on 7 May, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Remains were first recovered...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers

Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Traffic
Twitter
BBC
Facebook
Instagram
BBC

Woman trapped in house fire given survival tips before crew arrived

A woman trapped in an accidental house fire was given survival tips over the phone until crews could rescue her. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue was called to a fire in Greenway Avenue, Taunton at 13:42 BST on Wednesday that was started by an unattended candle. At the time...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police

Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bangladesh: Cardiff father and son poisoned by gas - police

Police probing the deaths of a father and son in Bangladesh believe they may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide. Cardiff taxi driver Rafiqul Islam, 51, and Mahiqul Islam, 16, died on en route to hospital on 26 July after being found unconscious in a flat in Osmaninagar, near the city of Sylhet.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Plane overshoots Kemble runway and crashes into ditch

Two people have been taken to hospital after a light aircraft overshot a runway and landed on a roadside ditch. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 BST at Cotswold Airport in Kemble, on the border of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire. The plane, which was carrying a pilot and two passengers, came...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dylan Holliday death: The armed killer not spotted by social workers

Social workers unwittingly drove a boy armed with a knife to the Northamptonshire town of Wellingborough. Later that day the boy used that knife to kill 16-year-old Dylan Holliday. What more should have been done to prevent the fatal stabbing?. Davinia Walsh's home is now quiet. Too quiet, she says.
PUBLIC SAFETY

