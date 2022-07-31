ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hospitality company that creates off-grid luxury tiny home stays just launched its newest offering — see inside the Maldhi

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Amy Rowsell

  • Eyre.Way, an Australian hospitality company with luxury off-grid tiny cabins, has launched its new "Maldhi" model.
  • Its first model has been almost completely booked out since its launch in 2021.
  • See the new Maldhi cabin that has had "steady" bookings since its launch in early July.
Would you rather vacation at a large busy hotel chain or in an off-grid cabin with no other people in sight?
Hook and Hammer Creative Media

If you picked the latter, you're not alone.
Lauren Photography

In fact, you're part of a growing number of vacationers who have flocked to unique remote accommodations instead of traditional hotels.
Lauren Photography

And unsurprisingly, companies have been quick to capitalize on this trend.
Hook and Hammer Creative Media

Manufacturers specializing in off-grid-capable tiny homes and RVs have seen a boost in sales since the start of COVID-19.
The Nelson camper van.

Advanced RV

Source: Insider

And now, hospitality groups are jumping on this bandwagon by opening remote resorts and hotel concepts around the world.
A Moliving unit.

David Mitchell

Source: Insider , Insider

This includes Australian-based Eyre.Way, a self-proclaimed eco-tourism company specializing in luxury off-grid tiny cabins perched on the coast of Australia.
Lauren Photography

The small but growing company unveiled its first model, the Yambara, in 2021 to resounding success ...
Hook and Hammer Creative Media

Source: Instagram

… which then pushed the team to launch its second cabin, the Maldhi, in early July.
Lauren Photography

And if the first model is any indication of how Maldhi will perform in the coming months, the Australian hospitality company may have hit a hospitality jackpot.
Lauren Photography

Since its launch, the Yambara has seen a 95% occupancy rate with guests traveling from around the country just to stay at the off-grid cabin.
Amy Rowsell

And so far, the second cabin has seen "steady" bookings despite its recent opening in early July, the heart of Australia's winter, the company told Insider in an email statement.
Amy Rowsell

But based on the interest Eyre.Way is already seeing, by the time warmer weather rolls in, the new model will likely see strong bookings.
Amy Rowsell

The tiny cabin is located a short walk from the coast, making it an ideal getaway for the summer months.
Hook and Hammer Creative Media

In true Australian fashion, visitors might even catch a glimpse of passing kangaroos and whales.
Amy Rowsell

Like most off-grid homes and cabins, the Maldhi is powered by a solar and battery system that can supply the tiny cabin with seven hours of power and hot water daily, according to the hospitality company.
Amy Rowsell

Source: Eyre.Way

Speaking of water, the cabin uses rainwater collected in a nearby city, although the grey water tank is disposed off-site.
Lauren Photography

At about $315 per night with a minimum two nights stay, Maldhi isn't the cheapest accommodation …
Hook and Hammer Creative Media

… but you'll still be getting all the perks of a traditional home, just in a more remote and downsized unit.
Amy Rowsell

Inside, the tiny cabin has large windows with direct views of the coast, making the small interior feel spacious.
Lauren Photography

Maldhi is Barngarla — a language spoken by Indigenous Australians — for "night sky," a name that dictates the cabin's interior style.
Lauren Photography

Source: Barngarla

Instead of bright white walls and decor found in many contemporary tiny homes (like Eyre.Way's first model), Maldhi's living space is filled with moody accents …
Lauren Photography

… wood walls …
Amy Rowsell

… and dark decor, creating what Eyre.Way calls an "edgy and laid back" look.
Lauren Photography

Source: Insider

The unit may be small, but the model can accommodate a family of four — two adults and two children — using the double bed in the mezzanine …
Amy Rowsell

… and a king bed at the rear of the home.
Lauren Photography

And if you really want to cram in extra guests, the dual-purpose sofa can also turn into a double bed.
Amy Rowsell

Staying in a remote cabin doesn't mean you'll be devoid of all the typical "on-grid" luxuries.
Amy Rowsell

The bathroom has a toilet and a uniquely chic two-person shower that could put any non-designer apartment restroom to shame.
Lauren Photography

And it turns out off-grid meals don’t have to be cooked over a campfire: The Maldhi has a full kitchen with a two-burner stovetop, small refrigerator, sink, and all the cooking utensils you’ll need to make your own meals.
Lauren Photography

If you really wanted to, you could still cook your meals over the campfire, which comes equipped with the proper cooking equipment.
Lauren Photography

Source: Eyre.Way

And if you'd rather cook outside, you can also eat outside.
Amy Rowsell

The cabin has its own deck and outdoor seating, perfect for enjoying sunsets over the water.
Lauren Photography

If you're now intrigued by Eyre.Way and what models may come next, you might not have to wait too long.
Lauren Photography

The company may have just launched its newest build in July, but it's already planning two additional models this year, Amanda Hogg, EYRE.WAY's director, said in a press release …
Amy Rowsell

… giving future guests even more opportunities to "breathe, relax, and enjoy some zen time."
Amy Rowsell

Read the original article on Business Insider

