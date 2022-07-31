A hospitality company that creates off-grid luxury tiny home stays just launched its newest offering — see inside the Maldhi

Amy Rowsell

Eyre.Way, an Australian hospitality company with luxury off-grid tiny cabins, has launched its new "Maldhi" model.

Its first model has been almost completely booked out since its launch in 2021.

See the new Maldhi cabin that has had "steady" bookings since its launch in early July.

Hook and Hammer Creative Media

Lauren Photography

Lauren Photography

Hook and Hammer Creative Media

The Nelson camper van. Advanced RV

Would you rather vacation at a large busy hotel chain or in an off-grid cabin with no other people in sight?If you picked the latter, you're not alone.In fact, you're part of a growing number of vacationers who have flocked to unique remote accommodations instead of traditional hotels.And unsurprisingly, companies have been quick to capitalize on this trend.Manufacturers specializing in off-grid-capable tiny homes and RVs have seen a boost in sales since the start of COVID-19.

Source: Insider

A Moliving unit. David Mitchell

And now, hospitality groups are jumping on this bandwagon by opening remote resorts and hotel concepts around the world.

Source: Insider , Insider

Lauren Photography

Hook and Hammer Creative Media

This includes Australian-based Eyre.Way, a self-proclaimed eco-tourism company specializing in luxury off-grid tiny cabins perched on the coast of Australia.The small but growing company unveiled its first model, the Yambara, in 2021 to resounding success ...

Source: Instagram

Lauren Photography

Lauren Photography

Amy Rowsell

Amy Rowsell

Amy Rowsell

Hook and Hammer Creative Media

Amy Rowsell

Amy Rowsell

… which then pushed the team to launch its second cabin, the Maldhi, in early July.And if the first model is any indication of how Maldhi will perform in the coming months, the Australian hospitality company may have hit a hospitality jackpot.Since its launch, the Yambara has seen a 95% occupancy rate with guests traveling from around the country just to stay at the off-grid cabin.And so far, the second cabin has seen "steady" bookings despite its recent opening in early July, the heart of Australia's winter, the company told Insider in an email statement.But based on the interest Eyre.Way is already seeing, by the time warmer weather rolls in, the new model will likely see strong bookings.The tiny cabin is located a short walk from the coast, making it an ideal getaway for the summer months.In true Australian fashion, visitors might even catch a glimpse of passing kangaroos and whales.Like most off-grid homes and cabins, the Maldhi is powered by a solar and battery system that can supply the tiny cabin with seven hours of power and hot water daily, according to the hospitality company.

Source: Eyre.Way

Lauren Photography

Hook and Hammer Creative Media

Amy Rowsell

Lauren Photography

Lauren Photography

Speaking of water, the cabin uses rainwater collected in a nearby city, although the grey water tank is disposed off-site.At about $315 per night with a minimum two nights stay, Maldhi isn't the cheapest accommodation …… but you'll still be getting all the perks of a traditional home, just in a more remote and downsized unit.Inside, the tiny cabin has large windows with direct views of the coast, making the small interior feel spacious.Maldhi is Barngarla — a language spoken by Indigenous Australians — for "night sky," a name that dictates the cabin's interior style.

Source: Barngarla

Lauren Photography

Amy Rowsell

Lauren Photography

Instead of bright white walls and decor found in many contemporary tiny homes (like Eyre.Way's first model), Maldhi's living space is filled with moody accents …… wood walls …… and dark decor, creating what Eyre.Way calls an "edgy and laid back" look.

Source: Insider

Amy Rowsell

Lauren Photography

Amy Rowsell

Amy Rowsell

Lauren Photography

Lauren Photography

Lauren Photography

The unit may be small, but the model can accommodate a family of four — two adults and two children — using the double bed in the mezzanine …… and a king bed at the rear of the home.And if you really want to cram in extra guests, the dual-purpose sofa can also turn into a double bed.Staying in a remote cabin doesn't mean you'll be devoid of all the typical "on-grid" luxuries.The bathroom has a toilet and a uniquely chic two-person shower that could put any non-designer apartment restroom to shame.And it turns out off-grid meals don’t have to be cooked over a campfire: The Maldhi has a full kitchen with a two-burner stovetop, small refrigerator, sink, and all the cooking utensils you’ll need to make your own meals.If you really wanted to, you could still cook your meals over the campfire, which comes equipped with the proper cooking equipment.

Source: Eyre.Way

Amy Rowsell

Lauren Photography

Lauren Photography

Amy Rowsell

Amy Rowsell