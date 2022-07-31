Looking Back: The Role of Prosecutors and Judges in Perpetuating Wrongful Convictions

www.davisvanguard.org
Commentary: It’s Not Just Money, but Bureaucracy Driving Shortage of Affordable Housing
In recent years, cities like Davis have greatly reduced their affordable housing requirements in part due to the loss of RDA (Redevelopment Agency) money. However, a recent article in the LA Magazine by Harrison Walker argues, “California cities have more funding than ever for affordable housing projects, but they still can’t keep up with demand for new homes…”
