Where to Watch and Stream Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City Free Online

Where to Watch and Stream The Gambler Free Online
Cast: Mark Wahlberg John Goodman Brie Larson Michael Kenneth Williams George Kennedy. Literature professor Jim Bennett leads a secret life as a high-stakes gambler. Always a risk-taker, Bennett bets it all when he borrows from a gangster and offers his own life as collateral. Staying one step ahead, he pits his creditor against the operator of an illicit gambling ring while garnering the attention of Frank, a paternalistic loan shark. As his relationship with a student deepens, Bennett must risk everything for a second chance.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Where to Watch and Stream Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado Free Online
Cast: Walter Mercado Willy Acosta Lin-Manuel Miranda Raul de Molina Eugenio Derbez. Once the world's most famous astrologer, Walter Mercado seeks to resurrect a forgotten legacy. Raised in the sugar cane fields of Puerto Rico, Walter grew up to become a gender non-conforming, cape-wearing psychic whose televised horoscopes reached 120 million viewers a day for decades before he mysteriously disappeared.
Where to Watch and Stream Heavenquest: A Pilgrim's Progress Free Online
Cast: Patrick Thompson Peta Sergeant Alan Powell Cha In-pyo Karyme Lozano. A man is arrested and begins having visions of a woman in white. Heavenquest: A Pilgrim's Progress never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Where to Watch and Stream Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made Free Online
Cast: Winslow Fegley Ophelia Lovibond Wallace Shawn Craig Robinson Kyle Bornheimer. An 11-year old boy believes that he is the best detective in town and runs the agency Total Failures with his best friend, an imaginary 1,200 pound polar bear. Is Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made on Netflix?. Timmy Failure:...
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Huge Savings on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE
If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
Arbitrator rules in favor of WGA, Netflix pays millions more in residuals
The Writers Guild of America said Thursday that an arbitrator ruled in its favor, resulting in writers receiving millions of dollars in unpaid residuals from Netflix films.
‘They/Them’ Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That’s Smarter Than It Is Scary
Respect, Renew, Rejoice. These are the three words that greet visitors entering Whilster Camp, the fictional conversion therapy program at the center of John Logan’s sinister directorial debut They/Them. From a distance, the camp and its surrounding acreage resemble any other: Log cabins dot the premise, the waters of the serene lake glisten in the sun, the sky is a clear blue. The counselors beam and recite banal motivations. But the camp is a menacing place — a site where Owen Whilster (a brilliant Kevin Bacon), its director, runs a week-long program to turn gay young adults straight. Conversion therapy — a...
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
Shiba Inu Completes Two Years, Also Reveals Shiba Eternity
Shiba Inu has completed two years in the industry with the huge support of its team and members, who collectively form an important part of its virtual ecosystem known as ShibArmy. The army has grown over two years in terms of number, showing its utmost dedication towards cryptocurrency and its widespread adoption.
A gun-running crime thriller gets in way over its head on streaming
There are some movies that come carrying the “inspired by true events” label that leave you wondering how much creative and artistic license was taken with the story, because the things that happen are simply so outlandishly insane that they’re hard to believe. War Dogs is a very loose interpretation of the tale that served as its basis, but it works around it in smart and entertaining fashion.
