ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans rookie CB Derek Stingley worked as punt returner

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiC3Q_0gzR2UBm00

The Houston Texans selected Derek Stingley No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL draft because they needed the LSU standout to lockdown at cornerback in their Tampa 2 scheme.

On the second day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center, the former Bayou Bengal was fielding punts.

The prospect of Stingley being a part of the return game isn’t that far off. While Stingley did not field punts in his abbreviated three-game season a year ago, he did have experience as a returner in the prior two seasons.

In 2020, the best case for Stingley’s promise as a returner was on display as he had a 16.2 yards per punt return through seven games.

In 2019, a more realistic body of work was available as the freshman fielded 17 punts for 163 yards — 9.6 average — through 15 games.

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters on July 30 that Stingley fielding punts was part of evaluating what further contributions the first-rounder could make to the roster on game days.

“Yeah, Stingley can do a lot of things,” said Smith. “Punt returner is one of them. Now I’m not saying that he for sure is going to for sure be our punt returner, but the more things you can do. You probably noticed Derek getting more reps today. We’ll continue to bring him along at the pace that we had set up before camp started. He gets a little better each day, too.”

The Texans’ punt return game was led by cornerback Desmond King, who had a 9.1 yards per punt return. If Stingley is able to give the Texans another option at punt returner to setup favorable field position for the offense, it should be part of the “1% better” approach to help Houston break out of its four-win rut that has ensnared the organization for the past two seasons.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Aggies options at quarterback for the 2023 class?

The Aggies missed out on their primary quarterback target for the 2023 class when Austin Novosad affirmed his commitment to Baylor on Monday evening, but the A&M staff knew all along that was a possibility, so we know they’ve been working on alternatives. One such alternative, and an EXTREMELY good alternative seemed to pop onto the radar out of thin air over the weekend, when the #2 quarterback in the country, Malachi Nelson, made a surprise appearance in College Station for the annual pool party and Coach Price’s Bar-B-Q. Nelson has been a commit to USC since Lincoln Riley moved from Oklahoma...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown arrested in Arizona

The Baltimore Ravens made a big draft-day trade when they moved wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals along with pick No. 100 in exchange for the No. 25 overall selection in the 2022 draft. Brown was Baltimore’s No. 1 receiver, and there were no indications that a trade of the former Oklahoma star was happening, making the move a shock to many people.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Punt Returner#Return Yards#American Football#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides devastating injury update on OLB Vince Biegel

The Baltimore Ravens saw a few players leave practice on Thursday with injuries after being relatively healthy throughout the first few days of 2022 training camp. Fullback Ben Mason, center Tyler Linderbaum and outside linebacker Vince Biegel each couldn’t finish practice, and in Beigel’s case he was carted off of the field without putting any pressure on his leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints expected to re-sign Kiko Alonso after group tryout

Here’s a surprise reunion. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints are expected to re-sign Kiko Alonso after a group tryout on Thursday that included free agent linebackers Anthony Hitchens, Jon Bostic, and Chase Hansen, who also previously suited up for the Saints, per the daily NFL transactions wire. His signing was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Alonso, who turns 32 in a few weeks, last played for the Saints in 2019 before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers (where he never played a down while recovering from a knee injury). A couple of years later he’s back in better health and looking for a comeback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy