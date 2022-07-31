Gov. Hochul’s Covid response review is not independent enough (Editorial Board Opinion)

www.syracuse.com
Related
NY must protect our precious public waters (Guest Opinion by Sen. Rachel May)
Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, represents the 53rd Senate District in the New York state Legislature. For decades, we have grown used to bidding farewell to friends and family, neighbors, and coworkers, as they happily migrated away from Northeast winters to warmer climates. But careful observers believe that trend is reversing. Triple-digit heat waves and wildfires in the Southwest, oppressive humidity and punishing floods in the Southeast and Gulf Coast, are making many people look longingly towards the more livable climate and abundant freshwater of Upstate New York.
Hochul defends NY bail laws as Adams pushes for ‘dangerousness’ standard
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul urged judges to follow the state’s updated bail laws that remain under attack from law enforcement officials, many Republicans and also moderate Democrats, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The governor said amendments to the bail statutes that were made in...
Hochul holds early lead over Zeldin for governor, polls say
Albany, N.Y. — A pair of polls released early Tuesday show Gov. Hochul with a healthy lead over Lee Zeldin ahead of November’s general election. Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, leads the Long Island Republican by 14 points among likely voters, according to a survey conducted by Siena College. A second Emerson poll conducted simultaneously has Hochul leading Zeldin by 16 points.
Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Democrats in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of outrage at...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
Albany, N.Y. — New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of...
Indiana congresswoman, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Washington — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state highway...
NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months
Central Islip, N.Y. — A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall...
26 Section III schools earn New York State academic honors
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association selects schools to receive School of Distinction and School of Excellence honors. This year, seven Section III schools were named Schools of Distinction and 19 Section III schools were named Schools of Excellence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Key vote for $85M aquarium OK with going it alone (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 71. Heat alert issued. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Forecast. TAPROOM TAPS INTO TV’S HOTTEST SANDWICH: Co-owner Crystal Shore shows off a freshly made Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich at the new Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 on East Fayette Street. The sandwich is at the heart of the hit Hulu series “The Bear,” set in a Chicago sandwich shop. Shore grew up in Chicago and is a big fan of the iconic sandwich. When you try one, don’t forget to get plenty of napkins.(Don Cazentre photo)
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $202 million drawing, won by someone in Pennsylvania
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! Someone in Pennsylvania had a winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing. The Powerball lottery jackpot had reset after someone won $365 million in the June 29 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reporter’s skirt too short to witness execution, Alabama prison officials say
Alabama prison officials examined female reporters’ clothing and tried to block a female reporter with AL.com from witnessing Thursday night’s execution of a death-row inmate, saying her skirt and shoes violated a prison dress code. Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter and managing producer with AL.com, said she was told...
NY State Fair ride-all-day wristbands go on sale for $20 early Thursday
Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Watch: Humpback whale swallows 2 women, then spits them out in California
The magic of the Internet and our curiosity of some of the most magical ocean creatures has a video of a humpback whale engulfing two women only to spit them out again trending after two years. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were kayaking in California’s San Luis Obispo Bay when...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook school shooting was ‘100% real’
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.”. Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
Upstate NY could feel hotter than 100 degrees; heat alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It could feel hotter than 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon in parts of Upstate New York as heat and humidity soar. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the heat will be greatest. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., urges people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and to seek shade or air-conditioning.
Two airlifted to Syracuse after head-on crash in Thousand Islands, troopers say
Clayton, N.Y. — Two people were airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after a head-on crash in the Thousand Islands region, state police said. Randolph D. Heinle, 84, of Richfield, Ohio, was driving out of a parking lot at Natali’s Restaurant at 37067 State Route 12 in Clayton at 8:47 p.m. Monday when the crash happened, according to a news release from state police on Tuesday.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1