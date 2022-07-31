Mostly Sunny, Highs in 80s to Cap Weekend

www.necn.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
FIRST ALERT: Oppressive Heat Moving in Thursday
Boston takes another stab at a heatwave starting Thursday as oppressive heat and humidity build in. Southerly flow guides in some of the hottest air of the year, rivaling records for the day. Overnight lows are quite warm too. Typically the area cools to the mid-60s overnight, but the forecast...
Record-Breaking Heat on the Way
Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
How Boston Is Preparing for the ‘Extraordinary' Orange Line Shutdown — So Far
The sudden announcement that the MBTA will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days starting in a few weeks has commuters wondering how they'll get around and officials trying to help them. Much of the Orange Line's route goes through Boston, and Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the chief of streets for...
The Halal Guys Plans to Open at South Bay in Dorchester
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of NYC-based halal restaurants will be expanding to a third Boston-area location. According to a source, The Halal Guys plans to open at South Bay in Dorchester, with a page on edens.propertycapsule.com confirming this, showing that the dining spot will open on District Avenue within the mixed-use development. Once it opens, the new location will join others in Boston's Theater District and Cambridge's Porter Square, along with approximately 100 other locations in the United States and elsewhere--and more than 400 new outlets in the works, according to its website.
The MBTA's Been a Mess. Here's What Riders Really Think About It.
Plenty of MBTA riders have horror stories about something crazy that's happened to them on their commute, few worse than the story that roughly 200 people have to tell about evacuating an Orange Line train that caught on fire over the Mystic River last month. With that incident and a...
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields
A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts. Topsfield fire and rescue said they received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday from a person who was at Pye Brook Park with...
Crews Respond to Downed Tree, Power Lines in Roxbury
A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down. Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. No injuries were reported. As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and...
Contamination Concerns Persist at King's Beach in Lynn
After decades of contaminated water and noxious odors at the popular King’s Beach, officials in both Lynn and Swampscott are working together to trace the sources of the pollution and clean it up. The project, which will take years to complete and likely cost tens of millions of dollars,...
2 Injured in Shooting Outside Providence Store Late Wednesday Afternoon
Two people were hurt Wednesday in a shooting outside a business in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Tom's Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue, WJAR reported. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police reportedly said. One was shot in the arm and...
Floramo's Restaurant Planning to Open New Location in Malden. Here's Where
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last week, it was reported that an iconic place for steak tips and ribs was expanding to a new location, and now we have learned that another new one appears to be on its way as well. According to a tweet from...
Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building
Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced
A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.
7-Year-Old Natick Girl Builds ‘Fiona's Little Food Pantry'
With food insecurity affecting over a third of Massachusetts' adult population, a young Natick girl is trying to tackle the problem with kindness. About 1.8 million people in the Bay State are hungry, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Hoping to help keep people fed, 7-year-old Fiona Sack built her very own little food pantry.
COVID Levels Declining in Boston, But Officials Urge Residents to ‘Remain Vigilant'
COVID-19 levels are declining in Boston, but health officials urged residents Tuesday to "remain vigilant" as the metrics are still higher than they were prior to the start of the current surge fueled by the highly-contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. Levels of the virus in local wastewater have decreased by 21%...
Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden
Authorities are trying to track down the person who abandoned a 1-year-old Chihuahua in Malden last week, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet
Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
‘We Deserve More:' Local Officials React to MBTA's Orange Line Shutdown Plan
Local leaders are raising concerns about reliability and accessibility for riders after state officials announced that the entire MBTA Orange Line will shut down for 30 days in August and September and will be replaced by shuttle buses as the embattled agency works to update its infrastructure and perform key maintenance.
A Tale of Two Schools: A Failing Boston School Building and the Impact on Two Communities
You might call it the tale of two schools. Because under one roof-- and a leaky one at that-- the Jackson Mann School was permanently shut down on June 27—its students and staff dispersed, its supplies transported across the city. But, there is another school in the same failing building. The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will remain in the same structure for at least another year.
