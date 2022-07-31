I was one of those latchkey kids back in the ’80s and ’90s—my kids would never

thegrio.com
Related
Mom's Salty Comeback to Stranger Who Told Her Toddler To 'Be Quiet' Slammed
"She isn't the first person to have a baby asleep on public transport," the mom fumed.
Mom-To-Be Dragged for Text to Friend Who Spent Over $200 on Her Baby Shower
"I'd say, surely you have plenty of cake left over from yesterday. Have you opened my gifts yet?" one commenter suggested in response to the controversial text.
Internet Sides With Woman Kicking Out Her Mom for Calling Family 'Tacky'
"She felt like I was showing off too much and that we were coming off as obsessed and snobby," the woman said.
'I've Been Crying Non Stop': New Mom Bashed for 'Ruining' Sister's Vacation
"Your sisters kids are not your responsibility, next time go away on your own or go with a friend or a solo travelers group," one user suggested.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom Blasted for Excluding Stepchild From Disney Trip: 'Drives Me Mad'
"Always treat all children the same," said one commenter who disagreed with the mom's actions.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
When my baby boy refused his milk I knew something was wrong – but the truth floored us
A MUM who had a gut feeling her baby’s feeding wasn’t right was devastated to find out the truth. When Lucy Ellerker was pregnant with her fourth child, she felt a sense of doom. Most of 41-year-old Lucy’s pregnancy was a smooth ride, but as her due date...
RELATED PEOPLE
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
I named my baby early & bought her customised items, by the time she was five months I hated it & had it legally changed
A MUM has revealed how she changed her baby daughter's name when she was five-months-old because she didn't want to live with regret. Ashley, who is from the US and posts under the acronym @nevertooearlyforwine, shared a short video to TikTok where she made the revelation. "Did you name your...
'Only Child' Wanting To Cut Off Their Parent Over Inheritance Splits Views
Being unable to locate a last will, or the most recent one, can cause "serious family disputes and often separation," according to the U.S. Will Registry website.
My bridezilla sister uninvited me from her wedding for the stupidest reason – it’s divided our family
WEDDINGS are supposed to be a special day shared with close friends and family. However, over-the-top demands and ridiculous rules by a bridezilla can ruin the day. A Reddit user shared how her sister uninvited her to her wedding after she refused to be a bridesmaid. "I told her sorry,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maid-of-Honor Ditching Sister's Wedding Over Groom's Sordid Prank Cheered
"I ended up telling them I wouldn't be the maid of honour anymore because the groom was a p***k," she said.
Bridesmaid Backed for Refusing to Change Her Dress at Brother's Wedding
A sister is still dealing with the backlash from her brother's wedding a month ago, after the bride's aunt make unpleasant remarks about her online.
Pregnant Mom Praised for Not Wanting 'Nightmare' Aunt To Stay at Her Home
The mom asked Mumsnet users if she is being dramatic, or whether her 'nightmare auntie' is really a nightmare.
Woman Backed for Not Apologizing for Writing Diary That Traumatized Sister
The woman said she was a troubled teen and wrote "angry, terrible rants" in her diary; but said it was her sister's fault for secretly reading her diary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
My husband rushed us choosing our daughter’s name as we needed a passport – I hate it so much I can only call her ‘baby’
CHOOSING a baby name can be tough, and one mum has revealed she hates the one her partner chose for her daughter. The upset woman took to Mumsnet to reveal how her husband rushed into choosing their girl’s name as they needed a passport - but she calls her “baby” as she can’t bear the name.
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
Dad Dragged for Complaining About Looking After Own Children as Wife Works
The woman asked if she was being unreasonable for telling her husband, who is a teacher on holiday, to "suck it up" in her post.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 1