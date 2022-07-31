Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding

NEW YORK -- Animal shelters across the nation are overcrowded and desperate, and the need increases when a natural disaster hits, like the flooding in Kentucky.Saturday, some big-hearted New Yorkers went out of their way to help, welcoming a live cargo special delivery in Hell's Kitchen.Fifty dogs arrived from Kentucky, where flooding is ravaging the eastern section of the state.Stella the puppy was handed off to foster owners Stephanie Cajucom and Adam Lernihan."It feels so good," Cajucom said."We're excited to get our dog a friend for a couple of weeks," Lernihan told CBS2's Dave Carlin.The Hell's Kitchen animal rescue Muddy...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO