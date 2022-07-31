ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding

WHAS 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whas11.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
County
Floyd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Jeffersontown, KY
Floyd County, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
City
Simpsonville, KY
Floyd County, KY
Lifestyle
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Appalachia#Animals#The Humane Society
WBKR

The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]

Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
KENTUCKY STATE
trazeetravel.com

4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky

Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WLKY.com

Three months in, resident's lives improving at first safe outdoor space in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is proving to be a successful community partnership to help those experiencing homelessness in Louisville. In the first 90 days of being open, staff at the Metro’s first safe outdoor space has already helped transition 10 of its residents into permanent housing. While the remaining 43 work to secure their own, they too have success stories because of the site's resources that include access to food, wraparound services, a weather-sealed tent, and a mobile shower.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS New York

50 dogs rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky arrive in NYC

NEW YORK -- Animal shelters across the nation are overcrowded and desperate, and the need increases when a natural disaster hits, like the flooding in Kentucky.Saturday, some big-hearted New Yorkers went out of their way to help, welcoming a live cargo special delivery in Hell's Kitchen.Fifty dogs arrived from Kentucky, where flooding is ravaging the eastern section of the state.Stella the puppy was handed off to foster owners Stephanie Cajucom and Adam Lernihan."It feels so good," Cajucom said."We're excited to get our dog a friend for a couple of weeks," Lernihan told CBS2's Dave Carlin.The Hell's Kitchen animal rescue Muddy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
MCROBERTS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy