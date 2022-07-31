Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding

www.whas11.com
wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Flooding: Teen, Dog Make Harrowing Escape To Roof, Wait 5 Hours For Help
Chloe Adams had a choice: Swim through raging floodwaters or drown in her own home. Then Chloe, 17, spent five hours sitting on a roof surrounded by water as unfathomable flooding ripped through Whitesburg, Kentucky, Thursday. Her dog Sandy was in her arms. Chloe was desperately trying to save both...
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky woman used vacuum cord to save her and her children
EASTERN KENTUCKY — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
wymt.com
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
Kentucky Police Officer Says Chris Stapleton Desperate To Help Out With Flood Relief: “No Job Was Too Small Or Beneath Him”
Chris Stapleton is a class act in every sense of the term. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
WLKY.com
Three months in, resident's lives improving at first safe outdoor space in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is proving to be a successful community partnership to help those experiencing homelessness in Louisville. In the first 90 days of being open, staff at the Metro’s first safe outdoor space has already helped transition 10 of its residents into permanent housing. While the remaining 43 work to secure their own, they too have success stories because of the site's resources that include access to food, wraparound services, a weather-sealed tent, and a mobile shower.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
50 dogs rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky arrive in NYC
NEW YORK -- Animal shelters across the nation are overcrowded and desperate, and the need increases when a natural disaster hits, like the flooding in Kentucky.Saturday, some big-hearted New Yorkers went out of their way to help, welcoming a live cargo special delivery in Hell's Kitchen.Fifty dogs arrived from Kentucky, where flooding is ravaging the eastern section of the state.Stella the puppy was handed off to foster owners Stephanie Cajucom and Adam Lernihan."It feels so good," Cajucom said."We're excited to get our dog a friend for a couple of weeks," Lernihan told CBS2's Dave Carlin.The Hell's Kitchen animal rescue Muddy...
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
