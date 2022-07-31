Four newcomers to make Auburn debut in Israel

oanow.com
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
What we learned from Auburn basketball's first game in Israel
Here are some thoughts on Auburn basketball's first game in Israel.
Prize In-State Defensive Lineman Commits to Alabama
Crimson Tide adds first true defensive lineman to the impressive recruiting Class of 2023.
Alabama Morning Drive: Tide lands commitment No. 17 in class of 2023
Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a great start to the work week as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of fall camp. Nick Saban and Alabama had a tremendous month of...
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Georgia Star
Former Georgia Bulldogs superstar Lars Tate passed away at 56 years old at his St. Petersburg, Florida home on Tuesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed, but he was diagnosed with cancer last month and was in "rapidly failing heath," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tate was one of...
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
2023 WR target receives prediction in favor of Alabama
Alabama has been seen as an outsider in the recruitment of 2023 four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale. However, one recruiting insider doesn’t believe that to be the case. On Monday, On3 national recruiting analyst Jeremy Johnson put in a prediction for Hale to land at Alabama. Alabama fans may wonder why this is so important.
BREAKING POD: Tide dips into deep in-state pool to grab four-star DL
On the heels of an impressive run of commitments from top offensive targets, the Alabama recruiting effort for the 2023 cycle got a big defensive boost when four-star end Hunter Osborne announced he would be joining the Crimson Tide. What does the addition of the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osborne mean for...
Auburn basketball target Amani Hansberry cuts list to five
Auburn is in the final five for power forward Amani Hansberry.
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
Alabama Opens As No. 1 Recruiting Class of 2023
Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia round out the top five to open the team recruiting ranking.
Lyn-J Dixon's career stats versus Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Pittsburgh, South Carolina
Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has committed to Tennessee. He played at Clemson from 2018-21. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts. Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson. He committed...
