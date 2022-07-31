Philadelphia Phillies: Hits leader Alec Bohm is finding ways to produce

section215.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?
The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
