Preschool plans to bring 'new concept' to Beaufort, Jasper counties

wtoc.com
New program in Hilton Head making homes safer during hurricanes received $400,000 of ARPA funding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head has started a new program that will help people make their homes safer during hurricanes. The town is prioritizing households who need help the most. To get it done, they have $400,000 of ARPA funding and applications are now open. As...
County meeting packed as citizens voice zoning concerns
The Bulloch County Commissioners regular meeting had a packed house Tuesday, August 2, 2022 evening for their packed zoning agenda. A majority of the crowd stayed for zoning changes that were happening around their neighborhoods. Public hearing for Zoning and Road Closure. Denied: Eagle Creek Construction submitted an application to...
live5news.com
Charleston County School District “restructures”, drops top staff member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has parted with another one of its highest paid staff members. In an email obtained by live from news from Superintendent Don Kennedy to board members, Kennedy announced he has eliminated the position of Chief of Staff. The position was held by Dr. Erica Taylor who is now out a job.
wtoc.com
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
yourislandnews.com
Career firefighter retires after 25 years with Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District Engineer/EMT Danny Lee has retired from the Burton Fire District after 25 years of service to the citizens of Beaufort County. Lee, whose father was a Marine that retired from the Marine Corps Air Station, is a 1988 graduate of Battery Creek High School, and started his service as a volunteer firefighter in 1996 before being hired as a fulltime firefighter with the district in 1997. He has also previously served as a volunteer EMT with Beaufort County EMS, and in 1999, was recognized by the Beaufort Harmony Lodge for his work as a career firefighter and his hours of volunteer work with EMS, along with his enthusiasm for teaching local children about safety.
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
blufftontoday.com
Disc golf course among Buckwalter Rec Center master plan proposals
A disc golf course is one of several proposed additions to Buckwalter Recreation Center’s master plan. Bluffton and Beaufort County are seeking town approval to amend the plan with the following changes:. • Reducing the number of new soccer fields at the center’s northern end from three to two....
wtoc.com
City of Savannah increases pay for first responders, implements entry programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah invested in a public safety wage increase over the weekend. That includes increase in pay, retention bonuses and more. The pay increase puts the starting salary for police officers at $50,000. The starting salary for firefighters is at $48,000, up from the...
yourislandnews.com
Dataw Island raises money for Keyserling Cancer Center
Dataw Island’s annual fundraiser for The Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, Keyserling Cancer Center exceeded last year’s total by raising more than $18,300 in contributions. This effort of the Dataw Island community was spearheaded by the Women’s Golf Association and included a golf tournament, an Honor/Memorial Wall created through...
wtoc.com
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
abcnews4.com
Trident Technical College offering programs tuition-free to eligible SC residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is offering its programs of study to eligible South Carolina residents for free. The free tuition applies to the 2022-2023 academic year thanks to additional funding from the state. The college had previously offered a select number of career training programs without...
holycitysinner.com
Kiawah Island’s Only 62+ Life Plan Community Helps Propel Landmark Legislation
Kiawah Life Plan Village Inc. (“KLPV”), a not-for-profit organization who announced plans for Seafields at Kiawah Island (“Seafields”) – the first 62+ luxury life plan community at the resort island – in August 2021, is honored to share the completion of General Bill R 223. The bill, which passed with overwhelming support in both Houses of the South Carolina Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 17, 2022, was just finalized after the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (the “Department”) finished drafting updated regulations to reflect the change in law and updated the application documents and process. This new legislation will have a profound effect on the South Carolina economy and future housing options for the state’s senior population, as well as current facilities with plans to expand.
Chatham County Commission appoints Interim County Manager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The Chatham County Commission has named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith remains suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended. On Friday, commissioners voted to appoint Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler to the interim manager position. They haven’t said how long he will […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah homeless shelters share wish list of items needed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In Georgia, a person is considered homeless if they do not have access to traditional or permanent housing that is safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable. Individuals and families who are living on the streets or in homeless camps, shelters, motels, or their vehicles are all considered homeless.
‘Ecological Treasure’ of the Lowcountry will stay that way
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A total of 12,000 acres right near the Jasper County, Hampton County line was purchased and will soon become the next large area of land to be protected by environmentalists — and the hope is it will be the next place that hunters, fishers and nature enthusiasts will be hanging out. […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...
blufftonsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
connectsavannah.com
SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters
It’s not the just the size. It’s also how you use it. Make sure your development project is compatible with the surrounding community. That’s the take away in the latest batch of Savannah property acquisitions, restorations, rezonings and renovations. Thanks for staying engaged Savannah,. Eric. Savannah’s historic...
