ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Preschool plans to bring 'new concept' to Beaufort, Jasper counties

blufftontoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.blufftontoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

County meeting packed as citizens voice zoning concerns

The Bulloch County Commissioners regular meeting had a packed house Tuesday, August 2, 2022 evening for their packed zoning agenda. A majority of the crowd stayed for zoning changes that were happening around their neighborhoods. Public hearing for Zoning and Road Closure. Denied: Eagle Creek Construction submitted an application to...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Charleston County School District “restructures”, drops top staff member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has parted with another one of its highest paid staff members. In an email obtained by live from news from Superintendent Don Kennedy to board members, Kennedy announced he has eliminated the position of Chief of Staff. The position was held by Dr. Erica Taylor who is now out a job.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Preschools#The New School#Martial Arts#Education#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips
yourislandnews.com

Career firefighter retires after 25 years with Burton Fire District

Burton Fire District Engineer/EMT Danny Lee has retired from the Burton Fire District after 25 years of service to the citizens of Beaufort County. Lee, whose father was a Marine that retired from the Marine Corps Air Station, is a 1988 graduate of Battery Creek High School, and started his service as a volunteer firefighter in 1996 before being hired as a fulltime firefighter with the district in 1997. He has also previously served as a volunteer EMT with Beaufort County EMS, and in 1999, was recognized by the Beaufort Harmony Lodge for his work as a career firefighter and his hours of volunteer work with EMS, along with his enthusiasm for teaching local children about safety.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Medical center expanding in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Disc golf course among Buckwalter Rec Center master plan proposals

A disc golf course is one of several proposed additions to Buckwalter Recreation Center’s master plan. Bluffton and Beaufort County are seeking town approval to amend the plan with the following changes:. • Reducing the number of new soccer fields at the center’s northern end from three to two....
BLUFFTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Dataw Island raises money for Keyserling Cancer Center

Dataw Island’s annual fundraiser for The Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, Keyserling Cancer Center exceeded last year’s total by raising more than $18,300 in contributions. This effort of the Dataw Island community was spearheaded by the Women’s Golf Association and included a golf tournament, an Honor/Memorial Wall created through...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
SAVANNAH, GA
holycitysinner.com

Kiawah Island’s Only 62+ Life Plan Community Helps Propel Landmark Legislation

Kiawah Life Plan Village Inc. (“KLPV”), a not-for-profit organization who announced plans for Seafields at Kiawah Island (“Seafields”) – the first 62+ luxury life plan community at the resort island – in August 2021, is honored to share the completion of General Bill R 223. The bill, which passed with overwhelming support in both Houses of the South Carolina Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 17, 2022, was just finalized after the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (the “Department”) finished drafting updated regulations to reflect the change in law and updated the application documents and process. This new legislation will have a profound effect on the South Carolina economy and future housing options for the state’s senior population, as well as current facilities with plans to expand.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Commission appoints Interim County Manager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The Chatham County Commission has named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith remains suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended. On Friday, commissioners voted to appoint Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler to the interim manager position. They haven’t said how long he will […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah homeless shelters share wish list of items needed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In Georgia, a person is considered homeless if they do not have access to traditional or permanent housing that is safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable. Individuals and families who are living on the streets or in homeless camps, shelters, motels, or their vehicles are all considered homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit

The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
CHARLESTON, SC
connectsavannah.com

SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters

It’s not the just the size. It’s also how you use it. Make sure your development project is compatible with the surrounding community. That’s the take away in the latest batch of Savannah property acquisitions, restorations, rezonings and renovations. Thanks for staying engaged Savannah,. Eric. Savannah’s historic...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy