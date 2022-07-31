ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Investigators hope to finally identify woman murdered in downtown Yakima in 1977

By TAMMY AYER Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Authorities arrest Lynnwood gang member in Toppenish

Yakima police detectives assisted federal authorities with arresting a gang member wanted on an attempted murder charge Tuesday. YPD gang unit detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lane Scott Phipps in the 10000 block of Larue Road in Toppenish, according to a YPD news release.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect car in Sunnyside shooting

Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County sheriff's deputies investigating homicide outside of Sunnyside

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide outside of Sunnyside. Deputies were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road, a half-mile west of Sunnyside city limits, around 4:20 a.m. for an initial report of a fire, which was updated to someone firing shots at a house, sheriff’s public information officer Casey Schilperoort said. At the house they found one injured man and one who was dead, Schilperoort said.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside

A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Ellensburg, WA
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Communities across the Yakima Valley celebrate National Night Out with police

Hundreds of Yakima Valley residents attended law enforcement-sponsored National Night Out events from Selah to Sunnyside on Tuesday, and enjoyed free food, live performances and family-friendly entertainment in celebration of community. The Yakima Police Department had its main event at Miller Park, where dozens of vendors lined the perimeter. YPD...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima county courts, attorneys coordinating to break up case backlog

One of the basic rights guaranteed to Americans is a “speedy and public trial” if accused of a crime. However, circumstances can slow down the judicial process, such as obtaining evidence, interviewing witnesses before trial, or court being recessed for months due to a global pandemic. In recent...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Evacuation notices in effect as Cow Canyon Fire grows north of Naches

Updates on this story available here. Updated 8:15 p.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,000 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches in the Wenas area. The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. Department of Natural...
NACHES, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ridgway
Yakima Herald Republic

Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place

Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Hands And Knees#Genetic Genealogy#Prostitution#Violent Crime
Yakima Herald Republic

Lettene (Tina) McEntire Ekenbarger Janssen, 79

Lettene (Tina) McEntire Ekenbarger Janssen, 79, of Yakima died Wednesday, July 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Yakima, valleyhillsfh.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima

Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

No injuries in Selah apartment fire, but building is a total loss

SELAH — A two-story apartment building at 311 S. First St. near downtown Selah was a “total loss” after it was consumed by fire on Tuesday evening. The fire started around 5:30 p.m., Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange said, and more than an hour later, no injuries were reported among civilians or the 30 firefighting personnel who responded.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wanda Joy Gibbs

Wanda Joy Gibbs, 67, of Yakima died Saturday, July 30. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

State Route 24 east of Yakima reopens after semi rollover

A semi-truck driver fell asleep and his trailer tipped over near Yakima on Monday, blocking traffic on State Route 24 for several hours. Mauricio Ramirez Martinez, 41, of Othello was driving a truck and trailer westbound 12 miles of east of Yakima at 12:22 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the road. He then overcorrected and the trailer tipped and came to rest on its side at milepost 13.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Local construction sounds like progress

All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley. The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Funny how little we've heard about Walmart project

To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store. Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything. Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy