Investigators hope to finally identify woman murdered in downtown Yakima in 1977

Authorities arrest Lynnwood gang member in Toppenish
Yakima police detectives assisted federal authorities with arresting a gang member wanted on an attempted murder charge Tuesday. YPD gang unit detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lane Scott Phipps in the 10000 block of Larue Road in Toppenish, according to a YPD news release.
Suspect car in Sunnyside shooting
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima County sheriff's deputies investigating homicide outside of Sunnyside
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide outside of Sunnyside. Deputies were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road, a half-mile west of Sunnyside city limits, around 4:20 a.m. for an initial report of a fire, which was updated to someone firing shots at a house, sheriff’s public information officer Casey Schilperoort said. At the house they found one injured man and one who was dead, Schilperoort said.
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
Newhouse, White still lead as more ballots counted; Girard makes November ballot
Candidates who came out on top early in the primary election largely held their positions Wednesday in Yakima County as more ballots were counted. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, and Yakima Democrat Doug White maintained the top two places in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
Communities across the Yakima Valley celebrate National Night Out with police
Hundreds of Yakima Valley residents attended law enforcement-sponsored National Night Out events from Selah to Sunnyside on Tuesday, and enjoyed free food, live performances and family-friendly entertainment in celebration of community. The Yakima Police Department had its main event at Miller Park, where dozens of vendors lined the perimeter. YPD...
Yakima county courts, attorneys coordinating to break up case backlog
One of the basic rights guaranteed to Americans is a “speedy and public trial” if accused of a crime. However, circumstances can slow down the judicial process, such as obtaining evidence, interviewing witnesses before trial, or court being recessed for months due to a global pandemic. In recent...
Evacuation notices in effect as Cow Canyon Fire grows north of Naches
Updates on this story available here. Updated 8:15 p.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,000 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches in the Wenas area. The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. Department of Natural...
Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place
Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
Firefighters responding to human-caused fires on Naches, Cle Elum ranger districts
A small fire burning 40 miles northwest of Naches is 40% contained, and fire crews have contained another six small fires in the Naches and Cle Elum ranger districts since July 25. All but three of the fires were human caused, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
Yakima County prosecutor says no charges warranted over YHR election test page
No charges will be filed in connection to a complaint filed by 4th District congressional candidate Loren Culp about election numbers on a test website, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said. Culp, a Republican candidate from Moses Lake, contacted the Yakima Police Department on Sunday and Monday about a...
Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
Lettene (Tina) McEntire Ekenbarger Janssen, 79
Lettene (Tina) McEntire Ekenbarger Janssen, 79, of Yakima died Wednesday, July 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Yakima, valleyhillsfh.com.
Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima
Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
No injuries in Selah apartment fire, but building is a total loss
SELAH — A two-story apartment building at 311 S. First St. near downtown Selah was a “total loss” after it was consumed by fire on Tuesday evening. The fire started around 5:30 p.m., Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange said, and more than an hour later, no injuries were reported among civilians or the 30 firefighting personnel who responded.
Wanda Joy Gibbs
Wanda Joy Gibbs, 67, of Yakima died Saturday, July 30. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
State Route 24 east of Yakima reopens after semi rollover
A semi-truck driver fell asleep and his trailer tipped over near Yakima on Monday, blocking traffic on State Route 24 for several hours. Mauricio Ramirez Martinez, 41, of Othello was driving a truck and trailer westbound 12 miles of east of Yakima at 12:22 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the road. He then overcorrected and the trailer tipped and came to rest on its side at milepost 13.
Opinion: Local construction sounds like progress
All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley. The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
Letter: Funny how little we've heard about Walmart project
To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store. Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything. Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
