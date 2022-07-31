Investigators hope to finally identify woman murdered in downtown Yakima in 1977

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide outside of Sunnyside. Deputies were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road, a half-mile west of Sunnyside city limits, around 4:20 a.m. for an initial report of a fire, which was updated to someone firing shots at a house, sheriff’s public information officer Casey Schilperoort said. At the house they found one injured man and one who was dead, Schilperoort said.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO