Coming full circle: YVC's Huitrón-Lilly leads organization that once helped her family

www.yakimaherald.com
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Communities across the Yakima Valley celebrate National Night Out with police
Hundreds of Yakima Valley residents attended law enforcement-sponsored National Night Out events from Selah to Sunnyside on Tuesday, and enjoyed free food, live performances and family-friendly entertainment in celebration of community. The Yakima Police Department had its main event at Miller Park, where dozens of vendors lined the perimeter. YPD...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Meet the new president of the Filipino-American Community of Yakima Valley
In March, Jim Tabayoyon, 75, of Yakima was named president of the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley, a group with deep roots in the agriculture industry here. Tabayoyon, a retired construction worker, was born in Yakima, raised in Wapato and returned to Yakima after serving in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Bargs grateful for community's outpouring of support
To our Yakima community — Your response in the wake of Wendy Baker’s death has been beautiful and truly overwhelming. We could not have imagined the level of love and support you have given us as we navigate life after this horrific tragedy. To everyone who attended the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima
Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Local construction sounds like progress
All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley. The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Maybe it was just our turn to accept help
To the editor — I would like to tell you of a recent adventure in the life of a senior citizen. My husband and were driving to find the office of Spectrum. After about 45 minutes of no luck, we spotted the office of Fox 41. Since it is our favorite TV channel, we knew we would find friendly folks, and we did.
Yakima Herald Republic
Newhouse, White still lead as more ballots counted; Girard makes November ballot
Candidates who came out on top early in the primary election largely held their positions Wednesday in Yakima County as more ballots were counted. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, and Yakima Democrat Doug White maintained the top two places in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: More evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — More evacuations have been issued as the Cow Canyon Fire burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg is now estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is currently burning in the Wenas area in Yakima County. A Level 3 (leave now) evacuation is in place for Maloy and...
Cow Canyon Fire near border of Yakima, Kittitas counties triggers immediate evacuations
UPDATE at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3: The Cow Canyon Fire is burning across at least 200 acres of land in Wenas, a community near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to fire and emergency responders from across the region. DNR officials say Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations...
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lettene (Tina) McEntire Ekenbarger Janssen, 79
Lettene (Tina) McEntire Ekenbarger Janssen, 79, of Yakima died Wednesday, July 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Yakima, valleyhillsfh.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersdental.com
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Pierce County dentist's license suspended by WA commission. Here's what inspection found
Aug. 3—A Pierce County dentist had his license and general anesthesia permit suspended Monday by a state dental commission. Department of Health records show it isn't the first time he has faced penalties. The state's Dental Quality Assurance Commission alleges the dentist, Walter Foto, was missing emergency drugs in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Yakima Herald Republic
Wanda Joy Gibbs
Wanda Joy Gibbs, 67, of Yakima died Saturday, July 30. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Explore calendar August 7
The Yakima Herald-Republic has updated its online calendar system. To submit and view events, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar. • 48th annual Vintiques Northwest Nationals, State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Over 600 pre-1972 street rods, hot rods, muscle cars and rat rods. Prizes, giveaways and family fun. Visit www.vintiques.com for schedule of events.
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters responding to human-caused fires on Naches, Cle Elum ranger districts
A small fire burning 40 miles northwest of Naches is 40% contained, and fire crews have contained another six small fires in the Naches and Cle Elum ranger districts since July 25. All but three of the fires were human caused, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
Sadly, Another Wild Cougar Was Euthanized in Selah, Why? [VIDEO]
Another cougar was euthanized after it climbed up a tree in a residential area. It's believed the cougar was responsible for killing several animals in the region over the last few months. On Saturday, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called out to a house near Sheep Company...
Comments / 0