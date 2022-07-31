Michael Masi received death threats after Abu Dhabi GP

www.espn.com
Related
Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Comments / 1