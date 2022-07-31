ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Burlington: Riverboat gamblers were cheats but tolerated

By Bob Hansen
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
Steamboat travel in the middle of the 19th century posed a variety of hazards.

There was sinking, explosion, and fire — and then there was that likable fellow with a deck of cards entertaining his fellow passengers in the forward cabin.

Depending upon his audience, the glib traveler would pass himself as a farmer, merchant, or even a lumberjack.

But his real occupation was riverboat gambler, and many an innocent came away from his table considerably lighter in the money belt.

In 1853, Henry Abbot journeyed from his Henderson County, Illinois, home to St. Louis for business matters.

He boarded the steamer James Raymond at Burlington and joined a group of passengers at the boat’s bar.

There, a portly gentleman, who identified himself as an Ohio fruit salesman, suggested the time would pass quicker with a friendly game of cards.

Abbot, being of a rather parsimonious nature, declined the offer, but stayed to watch as the “fruit drummer” enjoyed a streak of luck with the pasteboards and lightened the other passengers of nearly $100.

No one at the table lost more than they could afford and the salesman’s pleasant chatter made the experience at least bearable.

But Abbot suspected he was watching a consummate professional plying his trade.

Those suspicions were confirmed a few days later when Abbot boarded the James Howard for the return trip north.

And once again he encountered the same friendly traveler seated at the poker table. Only this time the familiar figure identified himself as a Galena merchant.

At the height of the steamboat era, gamblers were to be found on virtually every riverboat plying the Upper Mississippi.

But unlike their flashy peers on the lower river, these card sharks did their best work by maintaining a low profile.

Mostly, they were a hard-working, cagey fraternity. Content with small pots and quiet customers.

Although the steamboat lines posted warnings that gambling was done at the passenger’s risk, the boat crew usually turned a blind eye to the action at the tables.

Each gambler would stake out his own boat and was tolerated as long as they stayed within an unspoken limit and the complaints of other passengers were not too loud.

When gamblers stepped over the line and boat officers felt an injustice had been committed, the price to the card sharp could be considerable.

Eugene Lyon was to recall a steamboat trip he took as a young boy where he was awakened in the middle of the night after the boat’s engine stopped.

“I looked out and saw the mate walk out on the gangplank that had been laid out on the bank of the river, right into the heart of a deep, dense forest.

A fire was burning brightly on the bank and in the back of it were black and somber trees.

“The mate got the gangplank out onto the bank and five gamblers, all dressed in broadcloth, were walked out and then the gangplank was drawn in and the steamboat went on its way,” Lyon recorded.

“I remember the mate saying that those fellows would get mighty hungry before they found anything to eat.

They had won a lot of money from a passenger and would not give it back when the wife of the passenger demanded it.

“The captain then got a posse of his men with guns and made the gamblers give up what they had won and then made them get off where they might have to walk, nobody knows how far or through what, to reach human habitation in then a wild country.”

Riverboat captain George Merrick was also to write that in most instances, losses at the gambling table were borne stoically. But occasionally a sore loser would add a little unplanned excitement to the game.

“I once saw the two Dove brothers holding up a ‘tenderfoot,’” Merrick wrote. “There was a big pile of gold on the table, several hundred dollars in 10 and 20-dollar gold pieces.

“The loser raised a row and would have smashed the two operators but for the soothing influence of a cocked Derringer in the hands of one of them.

The table was upset and the money rolled in all directions.

“The onlookers decided then that the spilled money justly belonged to them and there was a terrible struggle as the crowd scrambled for the money, which was promptly pocketed while the principals were fighting.”

In the end, the boat’s crew restored a semblance of order and the two Dove brothers were put ashore at the next landing.

The rest of the passengers simply chalked up the evening’s activities as just another risk of steamboat travel.

