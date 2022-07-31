ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines County, IA

In the Public Health: Get back on track with routine vaccines

By Christa Poggemiller
 4 days ago
August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and this year’s theme is “Get Back on Track with Routine Vaccines.”

Our local health would like to encourage everyone to get back on track with the recommended vaccinations. We can help families who may have fallen behind on the recommended routine vaccines by setting up a schedule to bring them current.

Each year people die from vaccine preventable illnesses. Through vaccines such as measles, smallpox, and polio, there has been significant progress made toward decreasing and/or eliminating diseases. Many vaccines are scheduled routinely during childhood, but there are vaccines that are also recommended annually such as the flu vaccine.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention getting an annual influenza (flu) shot can reduce sickness, medical visits, hospitalizations, and even death. The CDC recommends everyone who is six months and older to get vaccinated for influenza.

The COVID-19 vaccine is another vaccination recommended to reduce the severity of the COVID illness. The current recommendation is an initial series of the vaccine and then a booster dose five months following the completion of the initial series. For certain individuals based on risk and age, there is a recommendation for a second booster four months after the first booster.

For more information on current COVID vaccination recommendations visit: www.cdc.gov.

Children starting school or attending day care are required to have a Certificate of Immunization. The Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices sets minimum requirements for all individuals attending school in Iowa.

Vaccine requirements are set in place to maintain a healthy environment for children in group settings. A child who has begun, but not completed, the required immunizations for their age may receive a Provisional Certificate of Immunization for school enrollment. To be eligible for provisional enrollment, the child must receive at least one dose of the required vaccine for the age and the next dose within 60 days of the previous dose.

The current list of required school immunizations includes: DTaP- Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis), Polio, Measles/Rubella, Hepatitis B, Varicella, Meningococcal and Hemophilus Influenza Type B. For more information regarding the recommended ages of administration of these vaccinations or for any questions about immunizations, contact your health care provider or the local health department is available to answer any questions.

Copies of your child’s immunization records can be obtained by contacting your local public health. Des Moines County Public Health offers immunizations by appointment or walk-in every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No-cost vaccines are available for those that qualify.

IN THIS ARTICLE
