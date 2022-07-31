ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of West Florida football 2022 single-game home tickets to go on sale Monday

By Brian Henry
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
Single-game tickets for all five UWF home football games at Pen Air Field will go on sale to the general public Monday morning through the UWF Athletic Ticket Office. A limited number of season tickets are still on sale.

Priority 1 and Priority 2 chairback seating is located on the West Sideline behind the UWF bench, with General Admission bleacher seating located behind the visiting team bench.

Priority 1 seating in sections 101, 102, 104 and 105 is $30 when purchased online and $35 on gameday. Priority 2 seating in sections 100 and 106 is $25 online and $35 on gameday. GA bleacher seating is available in sections 200, 202 and 203 for $20 online and $25 on gameday.

Season tickets for all five home games start at $90 in bleacher seating behind the visiting team bench and as low as $104 for chairback seating behind the UWF bench.

Single-game tickets go on sale Monday at Noon Central Time.

To purchase season or single-game tickets, please call the UWF Athletics Ticket Office at 850-474-ARGO (2746) or go online to GoArgos.com/FootballTix.

